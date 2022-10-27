Join with fellow Citrus County residents Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. to give thanks for what is good in life when Congregation Beth Sholom welcomes everyone to its first interfaith Thanksgiving service since COVID temporarily halted the annual celebration.
In the face of “COVID, the division in our country and the world, and the negativity,” the congregation would like the community to come together to celebrate all there is to be grateful for, said Harvey Hamerling, past president and publicity chair.
The program includes music by Cantor Alisa Forman, who sings and plays the guitar, as well as by area musicians. Clergy and representatives of other area religious groups will speak and offer prayers.
As of this writing, representatives from the following congregations have indicated they will attend: Shepherd on the Hills Episcopal Church, Unity of Citrus County, Beverly Hills Community Church and Nature Coast Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.
Hamerling said all are welcome and those attending will have a chance to tell what they are thankful for.
He told how the congregation’s last interfaith Thanksgiving service was in 2019, before COVID changed everyone’s lives. And he mentioned how, in 2018, after the shooting at Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh, about 100 area residents attended Beth Sholom’s Thanksgiving service to show solidarity with the Jewish community.
“Beth Sholom” means “House of Peace” in Hebrew, Hamerling said, and he invited the community to come together in peace.
The congregation offers the Thanksgiving service because “in my case, and I think my cantor would agree, that when you think about violence in schools and synagogues, and the division and conflict today, that it’s good if we can bring people together to give thanks for all the good in the world,” Hamerling said.
He said he, personally, is thankful for his health; his wife, Barbara, who is president of the congregation; for the couple’s daughter, who is a teacher in New Jersey; and for the opportunity to help keep the Jewish community alive in Citrus County.
He said Jews have a song at Passover about being thankful for small things, and the Thanksgiving service honors the spirit of the song. For example, if you’re making dinner and the soup turns out well, then you give thanks for the soup.
Congregation Beth Sholom supports charitable activities in the community, such as donating food to the Family Resource Center, Hamerling said.
The Thanksgiving service is at the congregation’s sanctuary, 102 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills. Hamerling said coffee and cake will be served following the service. Those with questions may contact Barbara Hamerling at barb949@gmail.com.
Weekly services are Friday at 7 p.m. on ZOOM, and Saturday at 9:45 a.m. in person, as well as on ZOOM.
Harmeling said one plus of the pandemic has been that people from around the country, including snowbirds, members on vacation and new attendees, can participate in services by ZOOM. He joked that one person attending a service had a last name of Mars.
“We’ve become intergalactic,” he said.
