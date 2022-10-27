CC Beth Sholom interfaith service file pic

Pictured are guests of the Interfaith Service in the Beth Sholom sanctuary in 2018.

 Chronicle file photo

Join with fellow Citrus County residents Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. to give thanks for what is good in life when Congregation Beth Sholom welcomes everyone to its first interfaith Thanksgiving service since COVID temporarily halted the annual celebration.

In the face of “COVID, the division in our country and the world, and the negativity,” the congregation would like the community to come together to celebrate all there is to be grateful for, said Harvey Hamerling, past president and publicity chair.

