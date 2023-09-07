The Vision Team at the Hernando United Methodist Church was created by church member and team leader Carla Van Ness in 2022 to help our community in need.
They are a small group and partner with the United Methodist men’s ministry and the United Methodist Women. They all work together including other ministry teams and support each other’s endeavors,
“We recently had a rummage sale at the church to benefit the Citrus County Domestic Violence Shelter,” said Van Ness.
“We raised $465 for CASA for their Fresh Start program to help provide new and used household items so women can transition into a home of their own,” she said.
Van Ness gave special thanks to the Women of Faith, the United Methodist Men and especially to all the shoppers who came from the community and bought items to support this ministry.
The United Methodist Men will host another rummage sale at the church on Oct. 14 for their main charity – the United Methodist Children's Home. They also have a yearly fish fry every January.
The Vision Team reaches out to the community. Some of the members are snowbirds and always bring back new ideas.
They had a ham and bean fundraiser dinner in March and also had a free ice cream social.
They have other ministry teams at the church such as the Nurture Team headed by Janet Yant. They provide food to the food challenged and donations are made anonymously by the congregation.
The church also has a team that donates to Citrus County Blessings.
All the ministry teams are under the direction of the new Pastor Shawn Klein.
The Vision Team meets the first Tuesday of each month at the church at 5 p.m. The church is located at 2125 E. Norvell Bryant Highway in Hernando.
One does not have to be a member of the church to join the Vision Team. Anyone interested in joining the Vision Team may call the church at 352-726 7245.
