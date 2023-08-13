Reader's Choice Erica Peterson pic

The elderly woman had been hospitalized for some time and was growing increasingly depressed. She had left her eyeglasses at her nursing home. Without them couldn’t read and was becoming despondent and bored. She also didn’t have clean clothing to return home in. During her last hospitalization, she’d been transported back to her facility in a hospital gown – she didn’t want to repeat that embarrassing scenario.

Erica Peterson jumped in to help. She said, “Call the facility. I’ll get them.”

