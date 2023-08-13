The elderly woman had been hospitalized for some time and was growing increasingly depressed. She had left her eyeglasses at her nursing home. Without them couldn’t read and was becoming despondent and bored. She also didn’t have clean clothing to return home in. During her last hospitalization, she’d been transported back to her facility in a hospital gown – she didn’t want to repeat that embarrassing scenario.
Erica Peterson jumped in to help. She said, “Call the facility. I’ll get them.”
Even though the mother of four young children had worked a 12-hour shift as a respiratory therapist at Bravera Health Seven Rivers, she went to the nursing home and drove back to the hospital to deliver the items to the grateful patient.
“Erica is what health care is all about,” said her nomination. “She is the perfect example of having a true heart for her patients.”
The Healthcare Heroes Readers’ Choice winner comes from a healthcare – and Homosassa – family. She is a sixth generation Homosassa native, a descendant of shrimpers and fishermen. Her mother, Tanya Peterson, is a cardiac and oncology nurse. Her father, Eric Peterson, is a respiratory therapist.
“All I knew was their lives as healthcare workers,” she said. Still, it took a while for her to find her own path.
After graduating from Lecanto High School, Peterson joined a certified nursing assistant (CNA) program but quickly realized that nursing was not for her. Soon after, she had her first child and became a stay-at-home mom. She wanted a career too, though. Her father helped her find her path by suggesting she do what he does. She enrolled in a program that day.
Her educational path had stops and starts, mostly due to two more pregnancies, one of which left her in the ICU with complications. She completed her schoolwork from her hospital bed. The day she delivered her third child, she found out she had earned her respiratory therapy degree.
“It was a journey, but it was worth it,” she said.
In 2020, the dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic, she joined the staff at Bravera Health Seven Rivers.
Starting a healthcare career during a global pandemic must be a daunting task. When the pandemic caused patients all kinds of breathing programs, being a new respiratory therapist was a particular challenge. With the help of her new colleagues, Peterson rose to the occasion.
“Only three months after starting my career and here I was. You can’t anticipate something like COVID. We had no idea what this virus was. It was overwhelming at times. We had to process all the loss. In the early stages, we were losing three to four patients a day. Some of them were my age and they were dying.”
How did she continue her work?
“You’ve got to cling to your team,” she said. “I’m blessed with a wonderful group of people. They took me under their wing and helped me blossom. We were a team; we did what we had to do. If I didn’t know something, they would show me how.”
The experience was educational, but also traumatic.
“Even up to six months ago, if we’d get a random COVID patient, I’d flash back to the worst of it,” she said. “I have a hard time with people who brushed it off and said it was nothing. It wasn’t nothing to us.”
Peterson and her husband, Adam Rivera, had their fourth child – their “COVID baby” – in April 2021.
“I worked all through COVID even though I was super pregnant. I did everything I could to protect us both,” Peterson said. “It was scary, but the baby was absolutely perfect.”
With four children ages two to 11, work/family balance is important to Peterson. So is being recognized for her actions.
“I don’t need a pat on the back, but it feels good to be told you’re doing a good job,” she said. “I work a lot of hours and it’s nice to feel that my sacrifice being away from my children isn’t for nothing. I want a career and to be a mom. It’s hard to balance but I think I can pursue my dreams and be a good mom. Getting this award made me feel like I’m doing things well.”
The Peterson-Riveras spend their off time in the pool, watching family movies, and enjoying the kids’ new love – karaoke. They live in Homosassa near Peterson’s mother, grandfather, and other family members.
“I am truly blessed with my mom – she is my mother, my friend, and my spiritual adviser. Both my parents know what healthcare careers can be like. It’s comforting that they understand,” Peterson said.
Helping her patient get her glasses and clean clothes was just “human kindness,” said Peterson.
“Because we’re a small town, we see a lot of the same patients,” she said. “I know this patient’s situation and could sympathize with her. She didn’t know when she was going home and was going stir crazy.
“It wasn’t a big deal. Someone wants clean clothes and to see, you help them.”
