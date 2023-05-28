Once a storm has passed and local officials determine it is safe for residents to return to their homes, checkpoints will be established to prevent unauthorized persons from entering. Citrus County no longer uses the Disaster Re-Entry Decal. Therefore you will need some form of proof that you live there. That can be a driver’s license or registration. What if you have an out of state driver’s license? Then some proof of ownership will be required. That may be an electric bill with your name on it or a copy of the tax record. Don’t wait! If you need copies, get them now and put them in a safe place. Otherwise you may be delayed or denied return into your neighborhood. Local officials need to ensure that only authorized persons enter an area to prevent crime and make it safe for those who belong.
