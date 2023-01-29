Citrus County Fire Rescue
Emergency: 9-1-1
Fire Administration
& General information
3600 W. Sovereign Path,
Suite 141
Lecanto, FL 34461
Main line: 352-527-5406
Fax: 352-527-5404
Citrus County Sheriff’s
Community Emergency
Response Team (CERT)
352-249-2704
Citrus County
Sheriff’s Office
Senior Services Substation
(Crime Watch), (Seniors vs. Crime)
Beverly Plaza
4093 N. Lecanto Hwy
Beverly Hills, Florida 34465
352-249-9139
U.S. Civil
Air Patrol
Citrus County Cadet
Squadron, Civil Air Patrol
4262 S. Grandmarch Ave.
Homosassa
813-357-4487
Power
Squadron
Crystal River
Power Squadron
845 NE 3rd Ave.
Crystal River
352-795-4412
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary 15-1
6:30 p.m., first Monday
National Guard Armory
8551 W. Venable St.
Crystal River
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary 15-2
7 p.m., second Monday
Nature Coast Biological Station
552 First St., Cedar Key
727-424-7181
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary 15-4 Homosassa Flotilla
7 p.m., first Tuesday
West Citrus Community Center
8937 W. Veterans Drive
Homosassa
352-249-1042
