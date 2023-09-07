Precious Paws to hold special adoption event

September in Florida: school is in session, frequent rain and storms likely, family plans underway for the upcoming holidays, and kitten season continues!
Due to the warmer weather, Florida cats are having babies yearround. Precious Paws Rescue has several moms and lots of kittens ready and waiting for their special families.
Precious Paws Rescue volunteers and several felines ready for adoption will have their monthly adoption event at the Petsense from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, located at 3545 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills, in the Winn Dixie plaza.
The Precious Paws Rescue Adoption Center is located at 3768 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Lecanto and volunteers are there daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. caring for foster felines. Stop by say hello, cuddle a kitty and they will wish you a happy day.
For more information, call 352-726-4700; leave a message and a volunteer will return your call.
