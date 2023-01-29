Beverly Hills
3971 N. Lecanto Hwy.
Beverly Hills, FL 34465-9998
352-746-3076
Mon. – Fri.
8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m. – noon
Crystal River
18 NE 4th Ave.
Crystal River, FL 34429-9998
352-795-2030
Mon. – Fri.
8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m. – noon
Dunnellon
11432 N. Williams Street
Dunnellon, FL 34432-9998
352-489-4224
Mon. – Fri.
8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m. – noon
Floral City
7667 S. Florida Ave.
Floral City, FL 34436-9998
352-726-3813
Mon. – Fri.
8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m. – noon
Hernando
3795 E. Parsons Point Rd.
Hernando, FL 34442-9998
352-726-4345
Mon. – Fri.
8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m. – noon
Holder
6906 N. Florida Ave.
Holder, FL 34445-0195
352-489-5351
Mon. – Fri. 9 a.m. – noon
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday 9 – 11 a.m.
Homosassa
10780 W. Yulee Dr.
Homosassa, FL 34487-9998
352-628-2396
Mon. – Fri. 9 – 11 a.m.;
11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. – noon
Homosassa Springs
4610 S. Suncoast Blvd.
Homosassa, FL 34446-1700
352-628-3240
Mon. – Fri.
9 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m. – noon
Inglis
70 N. Inglis Ave.
Inglis, FL 34449-9998
352-447-2888
Mon. – Fri.
9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.; 2 – 4 p.m.
Saturday
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Inverness
1400 U.S. 41 North
Inverness, FL 34450-9998
352-726-2757
Mon. – Fri.
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m. – noon
Istachatta
28199 Magnon Drive
Istachatta, FL 34636-9801
352-796-6840
Mon. – Fri.
12:30 – 4:30 p.m.
Lecanto
320 S. Lecanto Hwy.
Lecanto, FL 34461- 9998
352-746-2424
Mon. – Fri.
8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m. – noon
Nobleton
29095 Forbes St.
Nobleton, FL 34661-9801
352-796-8846
Mon. – Fri.
8 a.m. – noon
Yankeetown
17 56th Street
Yankeetown, FL 34498-9998
352-447-2969
Mon. – Fri.
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Website: www.usps.com
