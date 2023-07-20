The Pilot Club of Crystal River’s 46th banquet for installation of new and returning officers was held on June 20 at Sadie’s Corner Kitchen in Crystal River.
Members Joyce Centrella and Roslyn Errickson were presented with “Pilot of the Year” plaques by club president-elect Nancy Wilson.
Special guests at the event were Michael Manake, Plantation manager, Gunner Jordan and Eileen Harrison of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 155 and Ken Frink, City Manager.
Each were welcomed and thanked for the support the club has received from them in many ways. Leslie Bolin, event director, was not able to attend but was also honored at the event.
It was a gala affair. The food was delicious. Two members with birthdays that day and their co-pilots (significant others) were also acknowledged and given small gifts.
Pilot Club members work to improve the quality of life in the local community and county. Their mission statement is “Do More, Care More, Be More.”
If interested in learning more about the club, call Pilot Club of Crystal River President Stephanie Price at 352-634-4641.
