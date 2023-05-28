There are many ways that you can be prepared to keep your pet safe during an emergency. The first thing you should do is have your pet micro-chipped — don’t wait for an approaching storm. Hurricane Katrina displaced over 8,000 animals; most of them never found their owner. Chipping and registering your pet nationally is the only positive way to identify a pet without being physically present to identify them.
If you plan to shelter your pet, work it into your evacuation route planning. In the event of a disaster, the pet-friendly shelter will be located at the Lecanto Primary School. Dogs (80 pounds or less), cats and birds are welcome. All animals must be up-to-date with their county license and vaccinations: Rabies, DHLPP for dogs and rabies, RCPC for cats. You must bring this information with you. You can pre-register your pet/pets to stay at the shelter by filling out the online registration form found on the Citrus County Animal Services website: www.citruscritters.com
Here is a list of what you’ll need before going to the Citrus County pet-friendly shelter:
Have a leash and a collar or halter with identification tags for most animals. (Animals, such as birds and some reptiles that cannot have identification on their bodies must have proper identification on their cage in case of separation.)
Provide a portable carrier in which the animal can easily move around.
Since the pet may have to live in the carrier for several days, make sure it is large enough for the pet to stand, stretch and turn around. For cats, the carrier must be able to hold a small litter box and still leave room for the cat to move around.
Supply water in gallon-sized plastic containers, dry pet food and food dishes. There should be a 1 to 2-week supply of food and water for the pet.
Include a supply of the pet’s regular medications, such as heartworm medicine and flea prevention products.
Have on-hand up-to-date health records, including vaccination history. Many veterinary clinics or kennels will not board dogs and cats without proof of vaccinations. Without that proof, you may have to pay for the animal to be re-vaccinated.
Have written instructions on the pet’s feeding schedule and diet, medications and any special needs.
Include newspapers or trash bags for cleanup.
Here are some general pet tips for bad weather situations:
Bring pets indoors before bad weather hits – reassure them and remain calm.
If severe damage occurs, walk pets on a leash until they become reoriented to their home.
Downed power lines, reptiles, and debris can all pose a threat for animals after a disaster.
If pets cannot be found after a disaster, contact Citrus County Animal Services to find out where lost animals can be recovered. Bring along a picture of your pet.
After a disaster, animals can become aggressive or defensive – monitor their behavior.
You must also stay at the shelter in order for your pet to stay there. You will be solely responsible for your pet while you are at the shelter. (Walking, feeding, and general care are the responsibility of the owner.)
Please keep in mind that your pet may not be sleeping in the same building as you; however, your pet will only be one hallway away!
If you’re planning on evacuating with your pet to another location and not using the shelter, please make a list available of all the things needed to care for your pet while you are out of your residence.
Questions? Call Citrus County Animal Services at 352-746-8400.
