There are many ways that you can be prepared to keep your pet safe during an emergency. The first thing you should do is have your pet micro-chipped — don’t wait for an approaching storm. Hurricane Katrina displaced over 8,000 animals; most of them never found their owner. Chipping and registering your pet nationally is the only positive way to identify a pet without being physically present to identify them.

If you plan to shelter your pet, work it into your evacuation route planning. In the event of a disaster, the pet-friendly shelter will be located at the Lecanto Primary School. Dogs (80 pounds or less), cats and birds are welcome. All animals must be up-to-date with their county license and vaccinations: Rabies, DHLPP for dogs and rabies, RCPC for cats. You must bring this information with you. You can pre-register your pet/pets to stay at the shelter by filling out the online registration form found on the Citrus County Animal Services website: www.citruscritters.com

