Much changes for the better when pets are brought into a household. When a pet joins the family, members now have a companion to enthusiastically greet them when they return home from work or school.
Pets require attention and routine vet visits to stay healthy. Homeowners may need to assess their living areas to ensure that the spaces are as safe as possible for new pets, as there are many potential hazards around the typical home. Unfortunately, those hazards may not be obvious to new pet owners. The following are just a handful of potential pet hazards in a typical home.
Food hazards
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Kitchens can be tricky spaces for pets. Cleaners that contain chemicals tend to be stored in kitchens, where hot appliances are periodically on as well. The kitchen also is where people prepare food, including some that could be unsafe for pets. Many foods that are safe for people are not safe for pets, and these include:
Chemical products
Chemical products may be unsafe to use around pets. It’s important to read labels and use products accordingly.
Cleaning products (use all with caution)
Plants and flowers
While they may be natural and beautiful, plants and flowers can potentially prove hazardous to pets. The level of toxicity may vary depending on the animal that consumes the plant.
Almond, apricot, cherry, nectarine, peach, and plum trees
Additional hazards
Ovens, gas or electric burners
Ornaments and glass items
Laundry (ingested socks or other items can cause obstructions)
Caution is necessary when welcoming pets into a home, as a typical living space contains numerous items that can prove harmful to animals. Know where potential danger is and keep your pet safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.