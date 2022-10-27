We have a new restaurant in the town where I live, and let’s just say its mission is to serve barbecue. If you happen to be an active service member or veteran, immediate member of a military family or a first responder, the wait staff will thank you for your service. As it should be.
The walls are crowded with photographs of those who have served their country and communities. On a recent visit, seated comfortably in a booth and waiting to tuck into a plate of moist brisket with bark, I noticed that smiling down at me was a photograph of Brian, a first responder I know.
I suspect I’d find several familiar faces, if given enough time and a 12’ ladder (because the photos extend all the way to the ceiling). For inclusion on their wall of honor, our server invited me to submit a photograph of a family member who was in the military.
I immediately thought of my kid brother, Bill, who served on a Dynamic Destroyer in the Persian Gulf as an FTM1 – Fire Control Missiles, First Class. Dang, but he looked smart in his dress whites!
That got me thinking of others in my family who have served in the Armed Forces, both in peace time and during major conflicts: my late father, paternal grandfather, father-in-law (as well as a former father-in-law and former brother-in-law), three uncles, six cousins (two females), two nephews and a first cousin once removed.
They all volunteered and proudly donned the uniforms of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, and Merchant Marines; they included a Navy SEAL, Top Gun flight instructors, combat pilot, member of the Military Police, and one who served two tours disarming IEDs in Afghanistan.
And that’s just on my side of the family. In addition to my father-in-law, my husband’s family’s military service on these shores stretched back to the Civil War when a great-great (great?) grandfather joined the Union Army straight off the boat from Ireland.
I’m not surprised, then, that the Pew Research Center estimates six-in-ten Americans have an immediate family member who has served in the military. Of course, this doesn’t cover colleagues and friends like Brian, whose photo I spotted at the restaurant.
In similar fashion to that restaurant, CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion is honored to serve those who have served us, albeit sans brisket.
How so?
To begin with, we recognize the need to do more than set aside one day — Veterans Day on Nov. 11 — to honor our service men and women. At CareerSource CLM we offer year-round Priority of Service to veterans and their eligible spouses. Our staff includes Local Veterans Employment Representatives (LVER) and those who work directly with the Disabled Veteran Outreach Program (DVOP). They know how to work with employers who are eager to hire our heroes.
Moreover, we have veterans working at every level of our organization, filling a diverse array of positions, and they understand the knowledge, skills and attributes veterans bring to the table.
Did I mention that all our candidate and business services are offered at no charge?
Let me say that again, we offer fee-free year-round Priority of Service to our veterans and their eligible spouses. So, whether you work specifically with our Veterans Services staff or with our career coaches or members of our business development team, you are likely going to work with someone who gets you. And if not, they’ll match you with someone who does.
In addition, we hold special hiring events that offer exclusive or priority access to those who have worn a uniform.
One such event — the 10th Annual Paychecks for Patriots Job Fair —takes place on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Marion County Public Library headquarters in Ocala. I know, that’s in a neighboring county, but wouldn’t you drive a little for good, meaningful employment? You owe it to yourself to check it out.
Paychecks for Patriots is part of a statewide effort connecting Florida veterans with employment opportunities. At last count, 19 or Florida’s 24 workforce development regions are holding similar job fairs, all presented in partnership with the Florida National Guard, Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs, and Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
Our Paychecks for Patriots job fair kicks off at 10 a.m. with priority access for veterans, active service members and military families. Open access for all job seekers begins at 10:30 a.m. The event is free and open to anyone — military or civilian — regardless of whether they live in Citrus, Levy or Marion counties.
If you’d like a hand updating your resume or preparing for the job fair, again at no charge, stop by our Citrus County career center at 683 S. Adolph Point in Lecanto off the Gulf-to-Lake Highway. The center is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome or make an appointment by calling 352- 249-3278.
To date, nearly 20 area businesses with immediate jobs to fill plan to participate, including Lowe’s, E-One, AutoZone, Marion County Public Schools, World Equestrian Center, Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, and Mission BBQ. To see the full list of participating employers and register to attend, visit the calendar of events at careersourceclm.com or call 800-434-5627, ext. 2225 for more information.
If you call, you’ll likely hear from Henry Ayala, retired U.S. Army sergeant first class and one of our LVERs. Henry, who has been working hard recruiting businesses for this seminal event, said his efforts are driven by the knowledge that “veterans and our military families bring dedication, a special set of skills, and diversity to Florida’s workforce.”
Randy Reynolds couldn’t agree more. Reynolds is DOJJ’s chief probation officer for Circuit 5 which includes Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion and Sumter counties. He’s also one of the hiring managers who will be at Paychecks for Patriots.
“We’re proud to support our nation’s veterans and their families,” Reynolds said. “We value their service to our country and support the hiring of service members and military spouses throughout our agency.”
Nora Choquette, human resources coordinator for Marion County Public Schools, noted that military service is so highly regarded that enlistment is one of the “Three Es” students commit to upon graduation (the others are employment or enrollment).
“Veterans provide a unique perspective to our learners ... We believe veterans offer experiences and knowledge that can help our learners as they journey along their educational career pathway,” Choquette told us. “Join our team, make a difference and help every student succeed.”
And remember that restaurant I started off with? In case you hadn’t guessed, it’s Mission BBQ. Seriously, I did not check out their website before writing this, but if you do here’s what you’ll find: “At Mission BBQ our Mission is to ‘Serve’ ... We are the first responders to the first responders. We celebrate, honor, and give thinks to those who serve and have served our country every single day. If our walls could talk, they would tell stories of service. It would be our honor to welcome anyone of you who has put yourself on the line for our freedom. Come join our team ...”
You can’t argue with an invitation like that. Come to Paychecks for Patriots on Nov. 10 and meet those who want you to join their teams.
