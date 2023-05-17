Are you looking for the perfect patio set? To make the best choice for your needs, consider the following criteria when purchasing your furniture and accessories.
Use. Determine how you’ll use your patio set. For example, a comfortable armchair is a must if you want a spot to read and sunbathe, but you probably don’t need a large table. Ensure your setup has some side tables, chests or ottomans where you can put down a book or glass.
Comfort. Don’t hesitate to try out the chairs in the store. The presence or absence of armrests, the height of the chairs relative to the table, the number of possible adjustments and the depth of the seat are all characteristics that’ll influence your comfort level.
Available space. If your patio is small, choose chairs that can slide under the table or be folded or stacked. Multi-functional furniture, such as a storage bench or table with an extension leaf, is also a good choice.
Quality. Choose high-quality pieces that can withstand the whims of Mother Nature. For instance, ensure the cushions are UV and mold resistant. Looking for a set with an umbrella? Make sure the base won’t get carried away by the wind.
Materials. Wrought iron, aluminum, steel, wood, composite, synthetic rattan – the list goes on. Find out the advantages and disadvantages of each to make an informed decision. Weight, durability, style, maintenance, cost and weather resistance are some of the factors to consider.
