COMMUNITY PARKS
Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills
Community Park:
997 W. Roosevelt Blvd.,
Beverly Hills
Softball, basketball, skate park, bocce courts,
playground, pavilion, multi- purpose field, jogging trail and picnic tables
Dog walking allowed on trails
Central Ridge
Community Park:
77 Civic Circle,
Beverly Hills
Horseshoe pit, jogging trail,
shuffleboard court, swimming pool, tennis court
Central Ridge
District Park:
6905 N. Lecanto Highway,
Beverly Hills
Baseball fields, jogging trail, pavilion, picnic tables,
playground, racquetball courts, soccer field, volleyball and a softball field
Dog walking allowed on trails
Eagleton Park:
S.J. Kellner Boulevard,
Beverly Hills
Benches, Jogging Trail
Dog walking allowed on trails
Water Tower Park:
4 Laurenshire St.,
Beverly Hills
Jogging trail, picnic tables, benches and playground
Dog walking allowed on trails
Citrus Springs
Citrus Springs
Tennis Courts:
9940 N. Citrus Springs Blvd.,
Citrus Springs
Tennis courts
Wesley Jones Park:
2510 W. Castina Drive,
Citrus Springs
Basketball court, picnic tables, playground, softball field and volleyball
Crystal River
Bicentennial Park:
8145 W. Bicentennial Park Drive, Crystal River
Picnic tables, tennis courts,
racquetball courts, baseball fields, basketball court,
skate park, softball fields, playground, multi-purpose fields, pavilion, volleyball
and pool
Copeland Park:
850 NE Third St., Crystal River
Pavilion, playground, picnic area, basketball court and fishing pond
Fort Island Gulf Beach:
16000 W. Fort Island Trail,
Crystal River
Beach, boardwalk, boat ramp, fishing pier, pavilion, grills, picnic tables, shower and swimming
Fort Island Trail Park:
12073 W. Fort Island Trail,
Crystal River
Boat ramps, fishing pier
and pavilion
Hunter Springs Park:
18 NE 2nd St., Crystal River
Pavilion, picnic area with grills, kayak launch and beach
King’s Bay Park:
268 NW Third St.,
Crystal River
pavilions, picnic shelters, grills, playground and
fishing dock
LeGrone Park:
425 SE Eighth Ave.,
Crystal River
Playground, tennis court
and racquetball court
Little Springs Park:
634 NW Second Ave.,
Crystal River
(behind City Hall)
Creative Playground,
gazebos, grills and picnic tables
Ozello Community Park:
410 N. Pirate Point,
Crystal River
Picnic tables and boat ramp
Ozello Park:
2045 S. John Brown Drive,
Crystal River
Picnic tables
Dunnellon
Blue Run of Dunnellon Park:
County Road 484 at
Rainbow River, Dunnellon
352-671-8560
Waterfront recreation
opportunities
Chatmire Community Park:
10999 SW 200 Ave.,
Dunnellon
352-671-8560
Picnic area and playground
Eugene Martin Park:
W. Gene Martin Lane,
Dunnellon
Picnic tables, grills, softball, basketball and playground
KP Hole:
9435 SW 190 Avenue Rd.,
Dunnellon
352-489-3055
Water recreation and tube,
canoe and kayak rental
Rainbow
Neighborhood Park:
9801 190th Avenue Road,
Dunnellon
352-671-8560
Overflow parking for
KP Hole Park as needed
South Dunnellon Tot Lot:
1930 W. Test Court,
Dunnellon
Playground
Floral City
Floral Park:
9530 S. Parkside Ave.,
Floral City
Basketball court,
horseshoe pits, jogging trail, grills, pavilions, picnic tables, playground, racquetball courts, shuffleboard courts, soccer field, softball field,
tennis courts and volleyball
Keating Park:
8820 E. Metcalf Lane,
Floral City
Volleyball
Trail’s End Park:
7594 S. Old Oaks Drive,
Floral City
Fishing pier and playground
Withlapopka Park:
11104 E. Flounder Drive, Floral City
Playground
Hernando
Hernando Beach:
3699 E. Orange Drive,
Hernando
Beach, picnic tables, grill, fishing pier, volleyball,
shuffleboard courts,
playground and swimming
Hernando Park:
2552 N. Railroad Way,
Hernando
Basketball court, horseshoe pit, pavilion, picnic tables, grill and playground
Homosassa
Bluebird Springs:
8950 W. Bluebird Springs Lane, Homosassa
Picnic tables, grill, volleyball, pavilion and playground
Dog walking allowed on trails
Fire Station Park:
8350 W. Homosassa Trail,
Homosassa
Picnic tables, grills and
playground
Homosassa Springs
Recreation Park:
4210 S. Grandmarch Ave.,
Homosassa
Baseball field, basketball court, benches, multi-
purpose fields, jogging trail, picnic tables, playground, soccer fields and tennis court
Dog walking allowed on trails
Inverness
Bryant Park:
1611 Tuttle St., Inverness
Playground, picnic tables
Cooter Pond Park:
181 U.S. 41 South, Inverness
Boardwalk with interpretive signage, picnic areas, a
pavilion, walking paths and
a nature trail
Eden Park:
614 Park Lake, Inverness
Fishing pier, boat ramp, grills, picnic tables and playground
Highland Park:
3755 E. Kirk St., Inverness
Playground, benches, picnic tables and basketball court
Hillcrest Park:
301 Hunting Lodge Drive,
Inverness
Lakefront picnic tables, grills and bank fishing
Holden Community Park:
4229 S. Rainbow Drive,
Inverness
Soccer fields, baseball field, basketball court, jogging trail, picnic tables and playground
Dog walking allowed on trails
Liberty Park:
286 N. Apopka Ave.,
Inverness
Pavilions and sand courts
Mossy Oak Park:
1056 Mossy Oak Drive,
Inverness
Lakefront picnic tables and grills
Sportsman’s Park:
95 N. Twin Lake Drive,
Inverness
Picnic tables and playground
Wallace Brooks Park:
399 E. Dampier St.,
Inverness
Playground, shuffleboard courts, fishing pier, picnic tables and grills
Wayside Park:
1010 State Road 44 E.,
Inverness
Picnic tables and grills
Whispering Pines Park:
1700 Forest Dr., Inverness
Tennis, racquetball,
basketball, athletic fields, nature trails, pool, pavilions, picnic tables, playground and water playground
White Lake Park:
602 White Blvd., Inverness
Half-court basketball pad,
benches and picnic table
Lecanto
Lecanto
Community Park:
3505 W. Educational Path, Lecanto
Baseball field, basketball courts, multi-purpose fields, horseshoe pits, racquetball courts, tennis courts and jogging trail
Dog walking allowed on trails
STATE
PARKS
Crystal River
Archaeological State Park:
3400 N. Museum Point,
Crystal River
352-795-3817
Crystal River Preserve
State Park:
3266 N. Sailboat Ave.,
Crystal River
352-563-0450
Ellie Schiller
Homosassa Springs
Wildlife State Park:
4150 S. Suncoast Blvd.,
Homosassa
352-628-5343
Fort Cooper State Park:
3100 S. Old Floral City Road, Inverness
352-726-0315
Rainbow Springs
State Park:
19158 SW 81st Place Road, Dunnellon, FL 34432
352-465-8555
8 a.m. until sundown
Withlacoochee
State Trail:
Parallels U.S. 41 through Citrus County
352-726-0315
Yulee Sugar Mill
Ruins Historic State Park:
W. Yulee Drive,
Homosassa
352-795-3817
REFUGES
Crystal River
National Wildlife Refuge:
865 N. Suncoast Blvd.
Crystal River
352-563-2088
Chassahowitzka National
Wildlife Refuge:
1502 SE Kings Bay Drive,
Crystal River
352-563-2088
HIKING AND BIKING TRAILS
Beverly Hills Park – 997 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills.
Jogging trail (dog walking allowed on the trail).
Central Ridge –
6905 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills.
Jogging Trail (dog walking allowed on trail).
Cooter Pond Park –
181 U.S. 41 South, Inverness.
Walking/nature trail.
Crystal River Preserve State Park – 3266 N. Sailboat Ave., Crystal River.
Biking trail/nature trail.
352-563-0450.
Eagleton Park –
S.J. Kellner Boulevard,
Beverly Hills.
Jogging trail (dog walking allowed on trail).
Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park – 4150 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa Springs.
Hiking/nature trail.
352-628-5343.
Floral Park – 9530 S. Parkside Ave., Floral City.
Jogging trail (dog walking allowed on trail).
Flying Eagle Preserve –
11080 E. Moccasin Slough Road, Inverness.
Bicycle trails, hiking.
Fort Cooper State Park –
3100 S. Old Floral City Road, Inverness.
Hiking/nature trail.
352-726-0315.
Holden Community Park –
4229 S. Rainbow Drive,
Inverness.
Jogging trail (dog walking allowed on trail).
Homosassa Springs
Recreation Park –
4210 S. Grandmarch Ave.,
Homosassa Springs. Jogging trail.
Lecanto Community Park – 3505 W. Educational Path, Lecanto.
Jogging trail (dog walking allowed on trail).
Liberty Park – 286 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Bicycling trail, walking trail.
Potts Preserve –
2988 N. Hooty Point, Inverness
Bicycling trails, hiking.
Two Mile Prairie –
7160 N. Lecanto Highway, Hernando.
Hiking trails.
Water Tower Park –
4 Laurenshire St., Beverly Hills.
Jogging trail (dog walking allowed on trail).
Wallace Brooks Park –
328 E. Dampier St., Inverness.
Pedestrian Loop.
Whispering Pines Park –
Forest Drive, Inverness. Mountain bike trail, nature trails, dog walking trail.
Withlacoochee Bay Trail/Felburn Park Trailhead –
U.S. 19 just south of the Cross Florida Barge Canal Bridge. Paved trail. 352-447-1720. www.Florida GreenwaysAndTrails.org.
Withlacoochee State Forest – 157,479 total acres in four counties. Hiking trails,
bicycling trails.
Withlacoochee State Trail – Trailhead can be accessed at the following locations: a) Off U.S. 41, turn west on Citrus Springs Boulevard South,
approximately one-quarter mile on left, Citrus Springs.
b) North Apopka Avenue, go left approximately 3/10 of a mile and look for kiosk,
Inverness.
c) U.S. 41 and County Road 486, Hernando. Hiking trail, walking trail, mountain biking trail, biking trail.
d) County Road 48, Floral City rest stop.
BIRDING
TRAILS
Monthly Bird Walks on the Pepper Creek Trail – Bird walks are monthly from October to April each year at the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park. All skill levels are invited. Guides on the bird walks are birders from the Citrus County Audubon Society. Bring binoculars and a field guide if you have them. The trails are also handicapped accessible (paved). For more information or to register, call 352-628-5343.
Chassahowitzka River Trail – Begins at the boat landing at the Chassahowitzka River Campground and follows the river to the National Wildlife Refuge at the end of Miss Maggie Drive.
Citrus Tract – Part of the Withlacoochee State Forest bounded on the north by Gulf-to-Lake Highway (State Road 44) and on the south by County Road 480.
Crystal Cove Trail, Crystal River Preserve State Park – Starts at the Mullet Hole parking lot on the north side of Sailboat Avenue.
Crystal River
Archaeological State Park – 3400 N. Museum Point, Crystal River.
Eagle Snag Trail – Citrus County Landfill off State Road 44.
Eco-Walk Trail, Crystal River Preserve State Park – The trailhead is off U.S. 19, one mile south of Duke Energy on Curtis Tool Road.
Fort Cooper State Park – 3100 S. Old Floral City Road, Inverness.
Fort Island Trail – 12073 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River.
Loop Road Trail-Flying Eagle Preserve – Take U.S. 41 to Eden Drive, which turns into Moccasin Slough Road, Inverness.
Johnson Pond Trail – Located in Two Mile Prairie on County Road 39 between State Road 200 and U.S. 41.
King’s Bay Trail, Crystal River Wildlife Refuge – Winds through King’s Bay around refuge islands north to Hunters Spring to the mouth of the Crystal River; only accessible by boat.
Inglis Island Trail – A walking trail at the Inglis Dam on Lake Rousseau off Riverwood Road, one and a half miles east of U.S. 19.
Mason Creek Trail – Only accessible by boat at the end of Mason Creek Road in Old Homosassa.
Nature Coast Canoe Trail – A 20-mile coastal marsh trail through the coastal plains of the St. Martins Aquatic Preserve and the Chassahowitzka National Wildlife Refuge, it runs from Fort Island Trail off U.S. 19 to Chassahowitzka Trail on Miss Maggie Drive.
Oystercatcher Trail, Withlacoochee Bay Spoil Islands – An open-water trail around the islands created by the building of the barge canal.
Potts Preserve Trail – Five miles north of Inverness at the end of Turner Camp Road.
Rook’s Trail – The Homosassa Tract of the Withlacoochee State Forest begins two miles west of U.S. 19 on Burnt Bridge Road.
Withlacoochee Bay Trail and Felburn Park – Follows the south side of the Florida Barge Canal to Withlacoochee Bay on the Gulf of Mexico.
BOAT RAMPS
44 E. Boat Ramp
1025 State Road 44,
Inverness
Access to Lake Henderson
Barge Canal Boat Ramp
U.S. 19, Crystal River
Access to Gulf of Mexico
Chassahowitzka River Campground
8600 W. Miss Maggie Dr.,
Homosassa
Access to Chassahowitzka River and Gulf of Mexico
Crystal River Watersports Marina/Boat Ramp
2380 N. Suncoast Blvd.,
Crystal River
352-795-7033
Access to Crystal River and Gulf of Mexico
Dewey Allen Park
Boat Ramp
1911 SE Allen Park Road,
Yankeetown
Duval Island
7790 S. Duval Island Drive,
Floral City
Access to Floral City Lake
East Riverside Drive
3997 E. Riverside Drive,
Dunnellon
Access to Withlacoochee River
Eden Park
614 Park Lake Terrace,
Inverness
Access to Lake Spivey
and Lake Davis
Elkins Boat Ramp
160 Elkins Road, Inglis
Access to the
Withlacoochee River
Fort Island Gulf Beach
16000 W. Fort Island Trail,
Crystal River
Access to Crystal River, Salt River and Gulf of Mexico
Fort Island Trail Park
12703 W. Fort Island Trail,
Crystal River
Access to Crystal River, Salt River and Gulf of Mexico
Hernando Beach
3650 E. Lake Place, Hernando
Access to Lake Hernando
Highway 40 -
Bird Creek Boat Ramp
8000 Highway 40 West,
Yankeetown
Homosassa
Public Boat Ramp
South Cherokee Way,
Homosassa
Access to Homosassa River
Mason Creek Boat Ramp
6891 S. Mason Creek Road, Homosassa
Access to Mason Creek and Homosassa River
North Apopka Boat Ramp
420 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness
Access to Lake Henderson
Ozello Community Park
410 N. Pirate Point,
Crystal River
Access to Gulf of Mexico
Pete’s Pier
SW First Place, Crystal River
352-795-3302
Access to Crystal River, Salt River and Gulf of Mexico
Plantation on Crystal River
9301 W. Fort Island Trail,
Crystal River
352-795-4211
Access to Crystal River, Salt River and the Gulf of Mexico
$10; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Rest Haven Shores Boat Ramp aka Kitty Lane
20296 SE 115th Avenue, Inglis
Trails End
12300 E. Trail’s End Road, Floral City
Access to Withlacoochee River
Turner Camp
9460 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness
Access to Withlacoochee River
Waccasassa Boat Ramp – Gulf Hammock
8060 SE 5th Avenue, Inglis
Withlapopka Community
10851 Gobbler Drive,
Floral City
Access to Withlacoochee River
HORSE TRAILS
Flying Eagle:
Citrus County
15 miles, primitive
camping, horse camp
c/o Southwest Florida
Water Management District
2379 Broad St.,
Brooksville, FL 34604-6899
800-423-1476, ext. 4482
352-796-7211
Marjorie Harris Carr
Cross Florida Greenway:
Six trails running through Citrus, Levy, Marion
and Putnam counties
Office of Greenways
and Trails
8282 SE Highway 314,
Ocala, FL 34470
352-236-7143
Potts Preserve:
Citrus County
18 miles, marked trails, horse camp, five primitive sites
c/o Southwest Florida
Water Management District
2379 Broad St.,
Brooksville, FL 34604-6899
800-423-1476, ext. 4482
352-796-7211
Tillis Hill Recreation Area:
Citrus County
System of trail loops and neighborhood access trails of over 100 miles in the Citrus Tract of the Withlacoochee State Forest. Pavilion, large grill and dining hall, campsites with electric and potable water, picnic table and fire ring with grate and/or grill, 36 covered, open horse stalls and dump station. Reservations through Reserve America 352-797-4140
Two Mile Prairie Tract:
Citrus County
Bear Head Hammock Trail
8.4 miles and included in
the Trailtrotter program
7160 N. Lecanto Highway,
Hernando, FL 34442
Withlacoochee State Forest
352-754-6896
Withlacoochee State Trail:
Citrus, Hernando and
Pasco counties
3100 S. Old Floral City Rd.,
Inverness, FL 34450
352-726-0315
CAMPING
AREAS
Camp N’ Water
Outdoor Resort –
11465 W. Priest Lane,
Homosassa.
352-628-2000.
Chassahowitzka
River Campground –
8600 W. Miss Maggie Drive, Homosassa.
352-382-2200.
Covered Wagon
Campground –
6049 S. Suncoast Blvd.,
Homosassa.
352-628-4669.
Crystal Isles RV Park –
11419 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River.
352-795-3774
888-783-6763
Encore SuperPark –
11419 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River.
352-795-3774.
Fort Cooper State Park –
3100 Old Floral City Road,
Inverness. 352-726-0315.
Homosassa River
RV Resort –
10200 W. Fishbowl Drive,
Homosassa.
352-628-2928.
Lake Rousseau
RV Park Resort –
10811 N. Coveview
Terrace, Crystal River.
352-795-6336;
800-561-CAMP.
Lecanto Hills Mobile
Home & RV Park –
4400 W. Gulf-to-Lake Hwy., Lecanto. 352-746-4648.
Nature Coast Landings
RV Resort –
10173 N. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River.
352-447-5820.
Nature Resort Campground
and Marina –
10359 W. Halls River Road, Homosassa.
352-628-9544.
Oasis Mobile Home
& RV Park –
4624 S. Florida Ave.,
Inverness.
352-637-9076.
Quail Roost RV
Campground –
9835 N. Citrus Ave.,
Crystal River.
352-563-0404.
Riverside Lodge RV
Resort and Cabins –
12561 E. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Inverness.
352-726-2002.
Rock Crusher Canyon
RV Park –
237 S. Rock
Crusher Rd., Crystal River.
855-544-2901.
Sandy Oaks RV Resort – 6760 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills.
352-465-7233.
Southwest Florida
Management “Save Our Rivers” Projects –
Primitive Camping
800-423-1476.
SWIMMING
POOLS
Bicentennial Pool
8145 W. Bicentennial Park Dr., Crystal River
352-795-1478
Whispering
Pines Park Pool
1700 Forest Dr., Inverness
352-726-1995
YMCA
4127 W. Norvell Bryant Hwy., Lecanto
352-637-0132
TENNIS COURTS
Bicentennial Park
501 N. Baseball Point,
Crystal River
Citrus Springs
Tennis Courts
9940 N. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs
Floral Park
9530 S. Parkside Ave.,
Floral City
Homosassa Springs
Recreation Park
4210 S. Grandmarch Ave.,
Homosassa
Lecanto Community Park
3505 W. Educational Path,
Lecanto
LeGrone Park
425 SE 8th Ave.,
Crystal River
Whispering Pines Park
1700 Forest Dr.,
Inverness
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.