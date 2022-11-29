Need good Claus to get in the Christmas spirit? There will be plenty on hand in Old Homosassa beginning this weekend.
Don some festive attire, grab a paddleboard or kayak and join in on the inaugural Santa Paddle planned for Sunday, Dec. 4, off the beach at Crump’s Landing. Meet at 1:30 p.m. to be ready for a 2 p.m. launch.
The Homosassa Civic Club will be collecting unwrapped, new toys for its children’s outreach effort.
On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Homosassa Civic Club will present Music in the Park 2022 featuring the Nature Coast Winds on the porch of the Old Cracker House at Old Homosassa Heritage Park and Working Waterfront, 5380 S. Boulevard Drive, Homosassa.
Everyone is invited to arrive at dusk and bring a camp chair to enjoy the annual Homosassa River Christmas Boat Parade at dark, viewed from the park’s shoreline.
Nature Coast Winds will provide live entertainment beginning at 6:30 p.m. Hot chocolate and cookies will be available for a donation to the museum.
A community favorite event, the Christmas Golf Cart Parade — now in its ninth year — will take to the road on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Decorate your golf cart and meet at 5 p.m. at the Olde Mill Tavern and Museum Cafe. Everyone is advised to come fairly early since some of the roads will be closed for the event. The parade will start around 6 p.m., escorted by off-duty officers.
The carts will proceed down Yulee to the Florida Cracker, to MacRae’s (Shed), then down South Boulevard to The Freezer.
Last year, 204 decorated carts participated with different themes.
