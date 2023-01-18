The artOasis artists group is showing an exhibit titled “Glimpsing Paradise” at the Old Courthouse Heritage Thursday, March 16. The museum gallery is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
A reception and opportunity to meet the artists will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Each visual art piece in this year's show is displayed with phrases from a visionary poem and reflects how the artist was inspired by those words. The exhibit includes paintings in oils, acrylics and watercolor; found object assemblages; sculptures, collage; mixed media; tapestry and poetry.
The eight artOasis artists will also have a kids’ art activity at the Courthouse Museum on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 am until noon. The children, assisted by their parents, will be led by Joy Livingston and assisted by the other artists in using stencils and collage to create cards.
The Glimpsing Paradise exhibit is the third of the group’s joint exhibits held at the Old Courthouse. For more information, call 352-341-6429 or visit cccourthouse.org.
