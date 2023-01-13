The Oak Village Women’s Club will host a Valentine’s Day luncheon on Monday, Feb. 13 at Sugarmill Country Club, 1 Douglas St. in Homosassa. Wear your favorite clothes in red or pink. Bingo will be the entertainment.
The luncheon will begin with the business meeting at 11:30 a.m. Lunch follows at noon beginning with New England clam chowder and dinner rolls. Entrée No. 1 is fish fry, coleslaw, french fries, and hush puppies. Entrée No. 2 is Almond-crusted chicken in Amaretto butter, scalloped potatoes and broccoli. Dessert is red velvet cake. Iced tea, soft drinks, coffee and tea are complimentary.
Be sure to include your entrée choice on your check.
The cost of the luncheon is $25 for members. Guests can come the first time for a cost of $25, and thereafter, the cost will be $27 unless they choose to join. Checks (no cash and no envelopes) are due by Wednesday, Feb. 1. Make your check out to “OVWC.”
Checks should be dropped in one of the two Oak Village bulletin board boxes located at Oak Village Boulevard South (just past Daisy) or Oak Village Bath & Tennis Club at 1 Village Center Circle. Put your check in a small plastic bag if it is raining before depositing it in the mailbox.
OVWC is a social gathering of women dedicated to creating a group who enjoys interacting with each other as well as contributing to their community in the form of charitable donations and volunteering.
They meet the second Monday of each month from September through May. For the 2022-23 season, OVWC’s monthly meetings will take place at Sugarmill Woods Country Club. Become an OVWC member and enjoy our monthly luncheons and many social activities such as book clubs, game clubs, and excursions. Membership is open to all women who reside within Sugarmill Woods. This includes Cypress Village, Oak Village, Southern Woods, Deer Park Cottages, and the Royal Dalton House.
Ladies are invited to attend any or all our future meetings without joining. For more information, please contact Nikki Smith at 352-765-2085 or visit the Oak Village Woman’s Club website at www.ovwclub.com.
