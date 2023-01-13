CC OVWC 2022 Dec. Lunch

Having 50/50 drawing fun at the December meeting.

 Special to the Chronicle

The Oak Village Women’s Club will host a Valentine’s Day luncheon on Monday, Feb. 13 at Sugarmill Country Club, 1 Douglas St. in Homosassa. Wear your favorite clothes in red or pink. Bingo will be the entertainment.

The luncheon will begin with the business meeting at 11:30 a.m. Lunch follows at noon beginning with New England clam chowder and dinner rolls. Entrée No. 1 is fish fry, coleslaw, french fries, and hush puppies. Entrée No. 2 is Almond-crusted chicken in Amaretto butter, scalloped potatoes and broccoli. Dessert is red velvet cake. Iced tea, soft drinks, coffee and tea are complimentary.

