Hobbies are important. I think we all experience them differently in various phases of our life. My hobby, my love, some would say my raison d’être is model railroading.
What’s yours? Regardless of what our hobbies are, I think the phases we go through enjoying our hobbies are pretty much the same. See if you agree. If not, tell me why!
Phase 1
When we are young, we try anything and everything just to see what it is all about. We don’t think whether it is a hobby or not, we are just experimenting and learning to use and develop our imagination and mental creativity through whatever interests us at the time.
This is also the time many of us learn how to make something with our hands. Manual skill building time arrives. There is no question we will investigate a lot of different things including various hobbies, but there will likely be one something, probably a hobby, we find we are drawn to and like more than anything else. We find what I call our “first love” hobby.
Phase 2
We get a little older and real life arrives. Education, perhaps military service, a career, a wife and kids, come along and interrupt our hobby enjoyment.
But our “First love” never really leaves our mind. In fact, it can come back in the strangest ways sometimes and surprises us.
We don’t really have time for a hobby, so we brush the thought aside, because life is just too full of other things, more important things for us to do.
Phase 3
Middle age comes calling “all hobbyists aboard.” Kids are out of the house and hopefully off the payroll. Career is stable as is your home life and financial situation.
Now, here is where that “first love” can come really roaring back into your life. It may start with a subscription to a hobby magazine or a search of the internet. Maybe you see a post on Facebook that sparks your interest and gets you in touch with a fellow hobbyist and you start talking.
However, it happens, this is the time many of us go back to our childhood “first love” hobby and in some cases try to acquire or build everything we always wanted for our hobby, but couldn’t have, when we were younger.
This is also the time your spouse starts wondering about how much time and money you are spending on your newfound hobby! She hasn’t been with you in some previous hobby phases. Oh my, if she only knew what was ahead for her to learn.
This period is where Nancy, my wife, learned when you go see a house you are thinking of buying — we moved about a lot — you first check out the basement for model railroad suitable space before you see the kitchen, baths, etc.
Priorities in home selection are important, don’t you agree?
Phase 4
Retirement. This is full-fledged hobby time with your “first love.” It’s also a time when having your hobby can be what fills the time you used to spend working. It’s also something to do when your wife is having another of her bridge, etc., girls’ parties, or she just wants some alone time like she had before you retired.
That, by the way, is why we built a separate model railroad building on our property. Get up, get my coffee and off I go out of her way. She refers to my building as the best money we ever spent. (Her house hunting priorities at work.).
Your hobby can truly become the most fulfilling part of your retirement and provide you both mental and physical outlets and stimulation that can help replace the feelings of accomplishment, success, and yes, friendships, you had all your working life.
For me my “first love” is model railroading. I discovered it a little after learning to crawl and have gone through all the above phases during my life.
How about you? Anything sound familiar? I am now a very young 84 years old. I am young because my hobby requires it — no demands it — of me.
My life now revolves around writing “New Tracks” articles for two model railroading online publications, hosting a weekly, normally two-hour, “New Tracks” Zoom show every Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. and another Zoom show every second Thursday at 7 p.m., called “Modeling Lifestyle,” and build models of anything I see that I want to add to my model railroad.
I frankly don’t have time to think about being old, or which knee hurts more ... I am too busy and having too much fun with my hobby.
Scholarship and more
That’s obviously not enough for me though, as I just agreed to write these monthly articles for the Chronicle. I hope you enjoy reading them. The reason I am writing them is because of the local comments, and on one case a visit to my home, because of the recent article that the Chronicle published about me and my model railroad scholarship for high school graduates who want to continue in a STEAM program in a college, university or accredited technical school.
Visit my website at newtracksmodeling.com/scholarship, for detailed information about the scholarship. I even already have one application from a young modeler in Citrus County.
Sure, would like more. The deadline for applications is July 1. Please help pass the word to possible applicants you may know.
In my future articles I will discuss what the thrill of successful modeling feels like. I believe there is no greater thrill than being able to build a model of something and at some point, when it’s finished, lean back look at it and say, “Yep, I built that.”
I will also cover the “art” of modeling and the importance of mentoring. The greatest honor, I believe, you can bestow on someone is to ask for their help, and the greatest gift you can receive from someone is the help you asked for. That bond is really something special for both participants. That is mentoring.
Then, there are all my stories, including one of the fears I felt when I entered a model in my first judged contest and won first place. I’ll share many more stories, some funny, some weird. I hope some of you are willing to share your hobby stories with us.
Lastly, I want, no I need, to hear from you. Do you like my articles, hate my articles, want to ask me a question, want to share your hobby experiences, want me to write about something I have not covered, or just say hello? My email is jimkellow@newtracksmodeling.com.
Citrus County resident Jim Kellow and his wife, Nancy, live in Pine Ridge. Email him at imkellow@newtracksmodeling.com.
