Six years ago, I had a dream of getting more young and old model railroaders building more models. My hobby of model railroading was seeing a significant decline in model building and I was concerned that modeling skills were being lost.
My solution was to promote mentoring to pass along modeling skills and give confidence and encouragement to modelers, young and old, that they could be successful in their modeling efforts.
So, I started writing a series of articles about mentoring and modeling in two online model railroad magazines, then four years ago I added weekly Zoom shows, then two years ago I became the Ambassador to Model Railroaders for the Association of Professional Model Makers to communicate the possible career opportunities available for young modelers.
This year, we continued to focus on young modelers by offering a scholarship program, and now we have a Florida nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation and are looking forward to a significant expansion of our scholarships next year. Finally, we started a monthly column in this newspaper to expand our audience and are working to expand into other local newspapers.
All of these accomplishments have been done with the help of many volunteers who love our hobby and believe in our efforts. I could not have hoped for more from my original dream and yet we still have even more projects we are investigating. Being able to announce the winner of our inaugural scholarship is one tangible example to show our dream is truly coming true.
Bob Davidson, chairman of the New Tracks Modeling Mentoring Scholarship Committee, and I are extremely pleased to announce the first winner of our 2023/24 Scholarship. Please meet Ethan P. Bernstein.
One of Ethan’s references concluded his comments by saying: “Ethan is a clear choice and well deserving of your scholarship award. Investing in Ethan is an investment in the future of our hobby and the betterment of our community.” Our Scholarship Committee wholeheartedly agreed.
Ethan is an active member of the Baltimore, Maryland, area N-Track Club (BANTRAK), and a talented modeler who builds both N-Trak and T-Trak modules. He helps with the setup and teardown of club layouts at local train shows, including the Great Scale Model Train Shows at Timonium, the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad Museum, and runs trains for public viewing.
He also frequently contributes to the club's monthly newsletter with modeling articles and reports from rail-fanning. He is a NMRA member where he serves on the Conformance and Inspection Department Committee, specializing in N-scale equipment and writes reviews for the NMRA magazine.
Ethan will be a Junior at Johns Hopkins University with a 3.74 GPA. In his essay, Ethan said: “I discovered nanomedicine when I embarked on a research project my sophomore year, searching the internet for a compelling topic until I finally found something which suited my interests: a tiny medical treatment with a huge impact. Nanomedicine encompasses various forms of microscopic drug delivery platforms to treat various diseases and conditions.
"I was again captivated by another 'tiny thing,' this one with the potential to cure a problem as widespread as cancer, and instantly knew nanomedicine was the right topic for me. I have been researching nanomedicine for three years, pursuing my passion for 'tiny things' in a way that could greatly benefit others.
"My nanomedicine research has guided me to the field of oncology, prompting me to learn about cancer physiology as well as the workings of different systems in the human body at a cellular level, expanding my ever-growing knowledge of super tiny things. In addition to my nanomedicine research, I have also begun investigating an even newer 'tiny therapy' called immunotherapy, which, similar to nanomedicine, works at the microscopic level to fight diseases. At age 8, I would never have guessed that my new hobby of tiny model trains would lead me to later conduct research that could have a life-changing impact on people across the globe. Sometimes the most unexpected and impactful things in life are those that are the smallest.”
Congratulations, Ethan, and best wishes from all of us for your continued success with your education, career and model railroading hobby.
We want to thank everyone who volunteered their time and contributed financially to help make our first year’s scholarship program a success. We encourage all model railroad hobbyists who are high school graduates or are about to graduate, who will pursue a STEAM program after graduation, to apply for our 2024-25 program. We are currently taking donations, and applications are due between Jan. 1 and July 1, 2024.
Our website newtracksmodeling.com has complete information for donating and preparing applications. Maybe next year your son or daughter or grandchild will win one of our scholarships.
Citrus County resident Jim Kellow and his wife, Nancy, live in Pine Ridge. Email him at imkellow@newtracksmodeling.com.
