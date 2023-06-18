Editor's note: This is part two of a two-part column. Part one ran in the Chronicle on Wednesday, June 14.
Let’s not forget the challenges and experience you will get in conducting research on the various facets of model railroading that interests you.
Research will be required regardless of what kind of modeler and/or collector you become. This part of the hobby has produced many new authors who never figured they would ever write anything for publication. Yep, I was one of them!
Thirty years or so ago my wife, Nancy, laughed when I told her I was going to write an article for a Model Railroad publication. But here I am still writing, for both two model railroad publications and, oh my gosh, a real newspaper, and she is still laughing but at least now she has the (honor?) of editing them before I send them for publication. She is known in our family as the “comma queen.”
There is no other hobby I have ever found that encompasses as many separate modeling experiences as model railroading. The skills to be learned, the unlimited opportunities to exercise your imagination and artistic abilities to create something new, contributes to making the hobby suitable for people of all ages who have many different interests. It is literally a hobby you can make whatever you want it to be.
Because I ardently believe in the value of the educational and creative benefits provided by my hobby is why I agreed to represent the Association of Professional Model Makers, as their Ambassador to the Model Railroad community. Companies that employ Professional Model Makers, or firms who specialize in providing Model Making services, are always in need of finding applicants for their employment opportunities. I believe the model railroading community can provide potential applicants for such organization’s employment opportunities.
The Association also recognizes that the creative thinking and various skills and techniques learned by model railroaders make them ideal candidates to become Professional Model Makers. The association provides a free basic membership where interested modelers can join and see what being a Professional Model Maker is all about. For more information visit the Associations’s website modelmakers.org.
I know of model railroaders who started their own manufacturing businesses. They joined the Association to learn from other Professionals, and the Companies that provide them state of the art equipment, software, and additive manufacturing knowledge.
In my opinion, being offered the possibility of a career in model making, combined with my New Tracks Modeling Mentoring Scholarship are two great reasons for young people to become model railroaders. That’s why I am so involved in both of these programs. It’s all a part of mentoring to me. For more information on our Scholarship please visit: newtracksmodeling.com/scholarship.
Or if you just want some Mentoring information to improve your modeling. join our live Zoom meetings every Wednesday at 7pm Eastern Time. To get the Zoom log in link to the meetings, visit and subscribe to our website: newtracksmodeling.com. Everyone is welcome. You can also visit our Youtube channel,New Tracks Modeling, and check out our 895 videos of past shows. It’s all free.
For you more mature, but never too old to learn people, model railroading can be done comfortably sitting down. I like this part a lot. It also offers new friendships and I believe a way to stimulate our memories and bring them back to life. Age also brings with it more time for us to try something new that we just didn’t have time for before. I truly believe one new something everyone should try is Model Railroading.
If any of you want to just dip a toe in the waters of this great hobby, how about joining our New Tracks Team, and take a part, in your own way, to help us research and develop content for our shows, or help produce, or run our shows, or serve on our scholarship committee, or help with our website, or some new projects we are just beginning. Everything we do is done by unpaid volunteers. You will find wonderful new experiences to enjoy as a volunteer. If you want to find out more about how you can help, or just want to make a suggestion pleas3 contact me at: jimkellow@newtracksmodeling.com.
I would be remiss it I did not mention the National Model Railroad Association which, in my opinion, has the greatest educational program in the world for model railroaders. Visit their website: nmra.org.
Their educational program is called the Achievement Program and starts with the Gold Spike award for completing the requirements for building your layout. It continues with 11 more advanced awards covering many facets of the hobby. After completing 7 of these advanced 11 categories you earn the designation of Master Model Railroader (MMR). Since it’s creation in 1935, about 735 modelers have obtained this award. My number is 202.
But as always, there are a few modelers, yes like me, that can never get enough education in the hobby and obtain all 11 of the awards. While not approved by the NMRA, some friends created a special patch for those few people. I am the seventh person in the world to achieve this award and was given one of the sample “Grand Master Model Railroader” patches. I wear it with pride and in remembrance of those friends.
What kind of a model railroader am I? I love to build things, actually anything that strikes my interest. I model the 1920-30s time period when both trolleys in cities and interurbans in rural areas transported people and products. I scratchbuild, mostly from memories or period photos, everything except animals and figures, although I am trying to learn how to sculpture figures. My building material of choice is brass, basswood, and paper or cardboard.
Citrus County resident Jim Kellow and his wife, Nancy, live in Pine Ridge. Email him at imkellow@newtracksmodeling.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.