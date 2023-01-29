On
Stage
On
Stage
Art Center
of Citrus County
2644 N. Annapolis Ave.
Hernando
352-746-7606
artcenterofcitrus
Valerie Theatre
207 Courthouse Square
Inverness
352-341-7850
Music
Audience of One
Parody Band
Calvary Chapel
960 S. U.S. 41
Inverness
352-201-6670
Citrus Community
Concert Choir, Inc.
P.O. Box 275
Lecanto
352-637-2377
Citrus Youth
Educational
Symphonic
Orchestra, Inc.
P.O. Box 2401
Inverness, FL 34451
352-794-1540
Music at the Museum
Old Courthouse
Heritage Museum
1 Courthouse Square
Inverness
352-341-6428
Nature Coast
Community Band
P.O. Box 814
Inverness
352-601-7394
naturecoastcommunity
Nature Coast
Friends Of Blues
Museum Café
10466 W. Yulee Drive
Homosassa
352-628-1081
352-628-9411
Second Sunday
Sunset Drum Circle
Second Sunday of
each month 2 hours
before sunset
Fort Island Gulf Beach
10000 W. Ft. Island Trail
Crystal River
352-344-8009
Suncoast
Harmony Chorus
6:30 p.m., Tuesday
Salishan
Gracious Living
191 Astaire Lane
Spring Hill
Cindy 352-597-4376
