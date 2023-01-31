Food-MilkStreet- Moroccan Inspired Roasted Spiced Chicken

Moroccan Inspired Roasted Spiced Chicken.

 Milk Street via Associated Press

In Morocco, djej mechoui simply means grilled chicken, but the aroma coming off it makes clear that it is so much more.

Slathered in smen, or fermented butter, the bird is richly seasoned with a mixture of cilantro, parsley, paprika, cayenne and cumin before being cooked over glowing coals. The sizzling mixture of spice and smoke is intoxicating, and it inspired this recipe from our book “Tuesday Nights Mediterranean,” which features weeknight-friendly meals from the region.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.