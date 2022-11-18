WHAT: Mertailor’s Mermaid Aquarium Encounter
WHAT: Mertailor’s Mermaid Aquarium Encounter
OPEN: Seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE: 4100 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Lecanto
COST: $20 adults, $15 children ages 4-12 years, age 3 and younger free; $45 for a group of five, $10 each after group fee for adults and $7.50 for children
(Florida residents, seniors and veterans get 10% discount on tickets.)
WHAT ELSE: Mermaid shows are at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. On-site gift shop.
FOR INFO: Call 352-513-3278 or email info@themertailor.com
