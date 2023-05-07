2023 Winner (tie)
Carl Wilson
Citrus High School
Carl Wilson is a gifted individual whose intellectual curiosity and passion are key characteristics for his success. He keeps his teachers on their toes, asking questions beyond the scope of the class. His mind is constantly working overtime in multiple directions.
Carl has been part of student government for the past two years, serving as junior class president and student body vice-president. He possesses a combination of emotional intelligence, charisma and strategic thinking to motivate others, build consensus and work collaboratively with others. Carl always gets whatever needs to be done, done. Above all, Carl has a genuine passion for making a positive impact in his community.
As a member of the Computer Science Academy at Citrus High School, Carl has a natural affinity for computers. He has been able to use his knowledge and skills to volunteer at the local library to assist senior citizens with their technological needs.
His curiosity and passion for mathematics and incorporating it into and across other disciplines have planted the seed and lead him to pursue econometrics and computer programming with a desire to become a quantitative finance analyst.
Carl has received numerous awards for his achievements, such as AP Capstone Diploma award, varsity letter in tennis and weightlifting, student of the month, Sunshine State Scholar, qualified for Bright Futures and was nominated to the Homecoming Court.
Carl plans to learn as many things as he can in order to help him have a successful career that has a positive impact on Society. He would like to study econometrics and computer programming and has already been accepted to both the University of Florida and Florida State University.
