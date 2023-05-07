2023 Winner (tie)
Nuwayrah Sami
Lecanto High School
Nuwayrah Sami is an accomplished student. She is a dedicated scholar and a true servant leader. She has a natural drive to truly understand concepts in the classroom. She has a thirst for knowledge and will ask questions beyond routine so she can develop a deep understanding. Her attention to detail is unsurpassed. She consistently displays academic maturity, intellectual curiosity and perseverance. Nuwayrah has achieved a perfect 4.0 unweighted GPA (4.958 weighted), is an AP Scholar with Distinction and has been recognized as a National Merit Finalist.
Nuwayrah leads by example. She works with her classmates and independently to learn concepts, conduct experiments and complete problems. As a leader in multiple service organizations on the Lecanto High School campus, Nuwayrah understands that real leadership is about garnering respect, fostering relationships and building cooperation. Her peers and faculty alike recognize and value her leadership.
Nuwayrah has been on the honor roll for her entire high school career. She is a member of the National Honor Society, a Sunshine State Scholar Nominee, LHS Student of the Month, has earned Principal’s Awards and lettered academically. She has been involved in student government since her sophomore year and a member of the Link Crew for the last two years.
Nuwayrah is invested in organizations and events that help both our local and global communities. She has helped provide medical supplies to refugees through Medshare, which she has been a member of for her entire high school career, serving as vice president her junior year and president this year. For the past two years, she has been head volunteer coordinator for the S.A.L.S.A. Camp for local youth. She has spent many hours at local festivals working at vendor stalls selling Ugandan homemade jewelry. Ugandan Pearls is an organization that she is truly passionate about and she recognizes how this service adds value locally by supporting community festivals and globally by supporting Ugandan women and their children.
Nuwayrah is thoughtful, well spoken, helpful, meticulous and compassionate. After completing high school, she wants to continue volunteering at Citrus Memorial Hospital and potentially complete a CNA certification course to become employed in a medical setting. She has already been accepted into at least six colleges but wants to attend the University of South Florida due to its proximity to research opportunities. She will find a part-time medical assistant or scribe position to get hands-on experience in an outpatient setting.
