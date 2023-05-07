2023 Nominee
Carson Edwards
Crystal River High School
Carson Edwards has been in the Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Biomedical Science class for the past three years. This is an honors program as part of the Academy of Health Careers magnet program at Crystal River High School. This national program is a project-based, rigorous, student-driven, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) learning that relies heavily on the students’ work ethic and character to help guide them in their own learning.
Carson has been on the honor roll for his entire high school career. He has been a member of the National Honor Society for the past three years and placed at Math Field Day for the past three years as well.
Carson is an Eagle Scout, which he earned in 2021, a 2023 National Merit finalist, a 2022 STEM Sunshine State Scholar, and AP Scholar with Distinction along with an anticipated National AP Scholar honor this year.
Following graduation, Carson plans to attend either the University of Florida or the University of Central Florida to pursue a career in mechanical engineering with an additional interest in aerospace engineering.
