Marine Science Station receives donation for summer camp

Mike Weirich, left, president of TOO FAR, presents a check for $300 to Ernie Olsen, supervisor of Marine Science Station, for their summer camp session.

 SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

TOO FAR enjoyed an informative presentation at their monthly general membership meeting by Ernie Olsen, supervisor of the Marine Science Station of Crystal River.

Olsen presented an educational video showing how the Marine Science Station enrolls school-age children for "hands on learning to increase student environmental literacy."

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.