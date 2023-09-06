Marine Science Station receives donation for summer camp

TOO FAR enjoyed an informative presentation at their monthly general membership meeting by Ernie Olsen, supervisor of the Marine Science Station of Crystal River.
Olsen presented an educational video showing how the Marine Science Station enrolls school-age children for "hands on learning to increase student environmental literacy."
While the environment is different on the gulf coast compared to the Tsala Apopka chain of lakes, TOO FAR feels it is vital to teach children about all aspects of water, whether fresh water or salt water.
At the end of the presentation, TOO FAR presented Olsen with a check for $300 to help fund the "summer camp" sessions that the Marine Science Station puts on each year.
