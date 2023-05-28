If you live in a high-risk area, consider retro-fit construction to strengthen your home to protect against wind and/or flood damage. Although nothing can guarantee total and absolute protection from high winds, many types of wind retrofit projects can be effective and cost-beneficial in reducing property damage caused by high-wind events such as hurricanes.
The three main areas of the home that are particularly vulnerable to failure due to high winds are:
(1) Roof and wall coverings
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
(2) Openings (e.g., windows, doors)
(3) Load path connections. Retrofitting older buildings that may not be wind resistant when compared to current codes and standards, or newer structures that were not designed to hazard resistant codes may help prevent extensive wind damage caused by hurricanes. Elevating your home may help to protect against flooding.
A great time to start securing – or retrofitting – your house is when you are making other improvements or adding an addition. Before making any changes, be sure that the work you’re doing meets current Florida building code. For more information, you can contact the Citrus County Building Division at 352-527-5310.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.