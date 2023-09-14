The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) announced June 19 that local student Natasha L. Wolf of Hernando was selected to become a member of the esteemed organization.
"Very few times in life do we make our inner self content in what we do and that makes it on my list," said Wolf, who is currently in the tenth grade at Lecanto High School.
The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.
The announcement was made by NSHSS co-founder and president James W. Lewis.
"We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development," said Lewis. "We help students like Natasha build on their academic success by connecting them with learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers."
NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. Each step along the way, from high school to college to career, NSHSS connects outstanding young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions.
