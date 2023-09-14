Local student accepted into NSHSS

Pictured is local student Natasha L. Wolf of Lecanto High School holding her certificate of acceptance into the National Society of High School Scholars.

 SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) announced June 19 that local student Natasha L. Wolf of Hernando was selected to become a member of the esteemed organization.

"Very few times in life do we make our inner self content in what we do and that makes it on my list," said Wolf, who is currently in the tenth grade at Lecanto High School.

