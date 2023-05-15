CC Kellyann Binkowski photo with harmonium

Kellyann Binkowski plays the harmonium. Binkowski already has considerable training in therapeutic music. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music Therapy. She also has trained as a facilitator in Mindfulness and Meditation, which she currently incorporates into her music.

 Eyoalha Baker / Special to the Chronicle

Two local musicians have been awarded full scholarships to train to become certified therapeutic musicians. The scholarships were provided by Music in Medicine, a local non-profit organization.

Kellyann Binkowski of Homosassa has entered the program offered by Music for Healing and Transition Program. She will have her first class in June and is scheduled to complete the coursework in eight months. At that point she will begin her practicum.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.