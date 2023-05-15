Two local musicians have been awarded full scholarships to train to become certified therapeutic musicians. The scholarships were provided by Music in Medicine, a local non-profit organization.
Kellyann Binkowski of Homosassa has entered the program offered by Music for Healing and Transition Program. She will have her first class in June and is scheduled to complete the coursework in eight months. At that point she will begin her practicum.
Binkowski already has considerable training in therapeutic music. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music Therapy. She also has trained as a facilitator in Mindfulness and Meditation, which she currently incorporates into her music.
She is a Reike practitioner and says “I recognize the healing energy that sound and vocalization hold for us all. I look forward to sharing with you the gift of sound, used for healing and uplifting the vibration of us all.”
Binkowski is an accomplished musician. She plays multiple instruments, including the guitar, recorder, Native American flute, clarinet, harmonium and piano. She also sings.
She said that she also has a background in electronics. Although she has worked in electronics, she said “my heart and soul is in my music programs. I consider music therapy part of my life’s purpose.”
The second musician to receive a scholarship is Wesley Garrett from Citrus Springs. Wesley also is an accomplished musician, playing the guitar, banjo, mandolin and drums. He also sings. He has been playing music for over 20 years and at one point was involved in a few indie folk bands.
Garrett opted for a scholarship to the Harps for Healing program. This is a self-paced study program that allows students to work through the material as quickly as they like, and Garrett wants to complete the study as soon as possible.
Garrett has a Master’s degree in Anthropology and works professionally as a medicolegal death investigator. He has worked for several coroner and medical examiner’s offices across the country.
In his work as a death investigator, Garrett was able to assist families in the most dire and tragic of circumstances. He said being an advocate for patients and families fits well with playing therapeutic music.
“I want to become a therapeutic musician because I believe that the confluence of my skills as a musician and as an advocate for families will be of benefit to my community overall,” Garrett said.
Further, he said “I believe that music is a powerful language that has the capability to provide comfort and healing, and I want to be a member of the community that contributes to that process.”
Music in Medicine Inc. was created with a mission of bringing therapeutic music to Citrus and surrounding counties by providing scholarships to local musicians. Currently, eight musicians are either certified or are in training for certification.
Local musicians interested in playing or singing therapeutic are encouraged to apply for a scholarship. Music in Medicine’s website is MusicInMedicineCitrus.org.
