Lynn Wilson recently completed her training to become a certified music practitioner. She is now qualified to provide live bedside music to patients in need of stabilization and comfort.
Currently, Wilson is using her new skills to play therapeutic music in hospice, hospitals and skilled nursing homes. She plays the mountain dulcimer, which is a very quiet and soothing instrument, perfect for therapeutic music.
“It is quite an exciting and fulfilling time in my life to have become a certified music practitioner,” Wilson said. “It is an honor and privilege to serve the patients, staff and families of the various facilities where I provide therapeutic music. The healing and comfort that the live music brings to the patients is my focus. But an added benefit is the blessings I receive by giving back.”
Wilson encourages other musicians to get involved in providing therapeutic music. She said “I am living proof that you don’t have to be young or a professional musician to become a CMP. You just have to be willing to share your time, compassion and gift of music.”
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The training Wilson completed was as a result of receiving a full scholarship from Music in Medicine, a local nonprofit. Music in Medicine’s goal is to develop a core of musicians locally to provide therapeutic music in hospitals, nursing homes, memory care units, hospices and wherever patients need comfort and healing.
Training was provided by Music for Healing and Transition Program Inc., a nationally accredited program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.