Editor’s note: This story was originally published in the Citrus County Chronicle in October 2010.
A canopy installment slowed traffic for a time Thursday in Floral City, but it is something to celebrate.
The structure is giving a fresh but retro look to the retail store and packing house of Ferris Groves, a company celebrating its 75th anniversary.
“We’ll have fresh strawberry milkshakes for our opening tomorrow,” said Linda Gallant, of Floral City, who works at the store and packing house.
The updated business site has kept its Old Florida charm.
“We’ve remodeled the lobby of the packing house,” Gallant said. “We’re moving the gift fruit to the lobby. This will give us more room in the store.”
The canopy, with traditional orange and white stripes, spans the area between the retail store and the packing house, and will be a seating area with tables.
“I’ve ordered restaurant tables and chairs,” Gallant said. “They are retro-looking. They won’t be here for four weeks, but people can sit at the picnic tables.”
To mark 75 years, Ferris Groves is planning a special event Nov. 30. Ferris Farms Manager Dudley Calfee said it would kick off Floral City Heritage Days.
The canopy arrived in two pieces with an escort from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
“There was no traffic problem at all,” said Tim Salisbury of Canvas Experts, the Homosassa company that made the canopy.
Salisbury described the structure as hip-styled concave, and 30 by 31 feet wide.
The company makes custom awnings that can be seen at many businesses in Citrus County and also at many other businesses and attractions around the state.
Salisbury said the operation went well, praising the work of the sheriff’s deputies in escorting the structure, and the crane driver with Wayne’s Cranes.
“We use them because they get it right the first time,” Salisbury said. “It was beautiful.”
