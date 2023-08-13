Lifetime Achievement - V. Upender Rao

The Lifetime Achievement award is a testament to a Healthcare Hero’s legacy in the community. This year’s recipient, the late Dr. V. Upender Rao, left a long-lasting impact on the lives of his patients, his family and friends, and on the Citrus County medical community. So many area physicians, in fact, wanted to comment about him for this story that there wasn’t room to include them all.

Rao opened the first oncology clinic in Citrus County, then shepherded its growth to a large, state-of-the-art facility. Passionate about research, he brought the latest in cancer treatment to benefit his patients. Dedicated to his family, he was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. A learned man, he was a storehouse of knowledge, spoke several languages, loved cricket – and sang “Bollywood” karaoke with friends.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.