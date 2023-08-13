The Lifetime Achievement award is a testament to a Healthcare Hero’s legacy in the community. This year’s recipient, the late Dr. V. Upender Rao, left a long-lasting impact on the lives of his patients, his family and friends, and on the Citrus County medical community. So many area physicians, in fact, wanted to comment about him for this story that there wasn’t room to include them all.
Rao opened the first oncology clinic in Citrus County, then shepherded its growth to a large, state-of-the-art facility. Passionate about research, he brought the latest in cancer treatment to benefit his patients. Dedicated to his family, he was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. A learned man, he was a storehouse of knowledge, spoke several languages, loved cricket – and sang “Bollywood” karaoke with friends.
Rao was training to be a cardiologist at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, in 1979, when his mother was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. He brought her from India to Georgetown, where she was enrolled in clinical trials. She suggested that he think about specializing in oncology instead.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“That’s what made the shift for him,” said his daughter, Dr. Ahalya Rao. “Seeing what she went through inspired him to change gears. Oncology ended up being his passion.”
He completed a fellowship in medical oncology at the University of Connecticut in 1981 and began looking for a place to establish a practice. He wanted a place that didn’t have oncology services – and he liked Florida. He found Citrus County and saw it as the perfect place for his practice.
“Before he started his cancer center, Citrus County patients had to travel to Gainesville, Tampa, or Ocala to get treatment,” said Ahalya.
In a YouTube video posted by Florida Cancer Specialists in 2013, Rao himself explained what happened next.
“Once we set up a chemotherapy facility, we started accumulating patients who appreciated the option of being treated locally. Then a radiation oncology practice came, then the American Cancer Society. A patient hardly ever needed to travel outside the county for all levels of cancer care,” he said.
His first practice was in a small office in Homosassa.
“When we started, it was just him, me, and a nurse,” said Marie Chapman, who served as Rao’s office manager for many years. “But the practice continued to grow and grow.”
It moved into a larger space in the Allen Ridge Medical Center in Lecanto. He later built his own cancer center, now part of Florida Cancer Specialists.
In the YouTube video, Rao discussed the advancements in chemotherapy options and how it benefited his patients.
“I had a patient with lung cancer that had metastasized to the brain. He’s been on targeted therapy for five or six years now and is still doing well, tolerating the treatment, and living his life,” he said. “I can treat patients well into their 80s right here in my office. The treatment has improved so much.”
Rao’s great interest in cancer research also benefited his patients, Chapman said.
“He’d go to medical conferences every year where there would be thousands of oncologists from all over the world,” she said. “He’d learn about what new treatments were available and bring them here so he could provide the best service to his patients.”
“People were living longer because he had more tools in his pocket to help them,” added his daughter.
The continuing changes in the oncology field was the main reason he kept working, Ahalya added.
“It was a near-weekly conversation at home. He’d start talking about retiring, then two minutes later say, ‘why would I retire? This is the best time to be in oncology. Why would I leave now.’”
His dedication to his work didn’t detract from his devotion to his family. Rao and his wife, Sandhya, had two daughters, Ahalya, who is a hospitalist, and Anuradha. He was a proud grandfather to Anuradha’s son, Rudhra, age 4.
“He was a huge family man. He never brought the office home and it’s a distinction, I think, that he did both roles beautifully,” said Ahalya. “He was always present for whatever was going on at school. When I started studying medicine, he was my biggest cheerleader.”
Rao loved cricket – the sport, and Indian poetry and music. He spoke five languages. He was committed to the community and served on several boards and as chief of medicine for both local hospitals. He counted many of his fellow medical professionals among his friends. The physicians’ children grew up together and the families socialized regularly.
Said Neurologist Dr. Bharat Parikh: “Dr. Rao was a compassionate and excellent physician. He was caring to his patients and their family members. We were Bollywood songs karaoke buddies. He always loved melodious songs. He was very appreciative when I sang songs that he liked. I will miss my dear friend very much.”
Psychiatrist Dr. Gurnani Parmanand said, “Dr. Rao was dedicated to his profession and perfectionism in everything. He had a love for music and Hindi and Urdu languages. He always put his patients first and had great interpersonal skills.”
Dr. Hari Iyer, local surgeon, noted: “As a colleague, I cherish the innumerable occasions where he provided prompt and professional consultations to my patients. As a friend, I cherish the time we spent together, both in times of happiness and grief. He loved his family, his friends, and above all life.”
Dr. Rao passed away in February of this year. His Healthcare Heroes award “means a lot to my family,” said Ahalya, as it reflects both his professional and personal contributions to the community.
As Dr. Rao said (in the YouTube video), “You have to love the job. With all the adversity cancer doctors face every day, how could you do it otherwise?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.