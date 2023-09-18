CC Chronicle yearbook wksp 1

Ann Akers references design elements from other yearbooks to the Lecanto Yearbook Team.

 Lylah Ramsay / The Panther Pride staff

On Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25 and 26, many dedicated yearbook leadership team members and Lecanto High School (LHS) yearbook adviser Hollie Dutcher attended a yearbook workshop with specialists Ann Akers and Jean Theobald.

The whole yearbook staff is incredibly grateful to have been graced with the opportunity of the workshop and is eager to work with the two again. With the combined forces of Lecanto’s yearbook team and the two astounding ladies, the yearbook’s inner workings reigned to convey best our school and new unique elements that the team hasn’t dared venture to in past workings. 

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.