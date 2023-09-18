On Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25 and 26, many dedicated yearbook leadership team members and Lecanto High School (LHS) yearbook adviser Hollie Dutcher attended a yearbook workshop with specialists Ann Akers and Jean Theobald.
The whole yearbook staff is incredibly grateful to have been graced with the opportunity of the workshop and is eager to work with the two again. With the combined forces of Lecanto’s yearbook team and the two astounding ladies, the yearbook’s inner workings reigned to convey best our school and new unique elements that the team hasn’t dared venture to in past workings.
Akers, a Herff Jones education specialist, is a well-known character in the world of yearbooks. In her 40 years working with the company, she has become quite a figurehead in the community. Akers has been an incredible aid in perfecting our LHS yearbook and fuels the team with her passion for the subject.
She is blessed with an eye for design and tends to think out of the box when exploring exciting, new ideas. She came to help our staff to learn and start the process of our yearbook hopefully becoming an award-winning book.
“The challenge is, you know, there’s lots of different opinions, lots of different experience levels and everybody needs to participate and sometimes people need to stop to do a little instruction to make sure everybody is on the same level before we go. It’s a process, so we’re just starting the process and there’s lots more brainstorming to come,” said Akers.
Theobald, a friend of our school and a longtime friend of Akers, also attended the workshop. She displayed the same enthusiasm for our yearbook as Akers and helped make vital design decisions in the planning. She has worked with Lecanto for a long time and enjoys helping the school and the yearbook as much as she can.
“Ann and I are coming here to help you take your yearbook to the next level … . I love helping because it’s a school that I work with and am passionate about,” said Theobald.
Theobald is quite the chirpy character with her passion for journalism and evident love for an American rock band, Pearl Jam. She assisted in making the experience enjoyable for everyone involved and perfectly balanced out her colleague with her more down-to-earth attitude. She loves learning more about the staff and wants to help them on their journey in journalism as much as possible.
“When making a yearbook, I think everybody has a voice, and everyone matters, and so today we all had to come together to find a place where everyone was happy … . I think that my favorite part of this workshop has been getting to know the students, seeing their passion and that they’re ready for the next level,” said Theobald.
