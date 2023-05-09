LHS Interact completes two service projects

Pictured from right with members of the Lecanto High School Interact Club are: LHS teacher liaison to the club Dan Carrela, Downtown Inverness Rotary Club member Doug Lobel and Rotarian Connie Lobel, who serves as the Rotary Club’s youth services officer.

Lecanto High School Interact Club that is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Downtown Inverness conducted a service project on Friday, April 14, in the school cafeteria.

They did two separate projects. Half of the club members packaged a variety of specially selected grain and vitamin products that they measured and put together in plastic bags. These bags will be shipped to “third world” countries to provide much needed food that contain nutrients for better health.

