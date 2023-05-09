LHS Interact completes two service projects

Lecanto High School Interact Club that is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Downtown Inverness conducted a service project on Friday, April 14, in the school cafeteria.
They did two separate projects. Half of the club members packaged a variety of specially selected grain and vitamin products that they measured and put together in plastic bags. These bags will be shipped to “third world” countries to provide much needed food that contain nutrients for better health.
Each bag, once cooked, can provide enough food for a family of four for one meal. In the past, the food has been shipped to countries like Haiti. The members conduct fundraisers throughout the year in order to purchase the ingredients and plastic bags plus shipping.
The other half of the club members organized and packaged medical items donated by local hospitals and other medical entities, including doctors’ offices, that again will be shipped to third world countries.
Interact Clubs exist in many high schools and are each sponsored by local Rotary Clubs. All three high schools in Citrus County have an Interact Club, and each club conducts different service projects throughout the school year. All projects follow the Rotary motto “Service Above Self.”
