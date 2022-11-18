OK, so I realize we are all getting older (not a new realization). Is it just me or do we all feel like we are on another planet?
Maybe that is because we are on another planet. At least another world. A world where things seem vaguely familiar but only because we have watched our older family members go through it but had no idea that we would travel there so quickly. Anyway, here we are!
So, of course, I have some observations as to what growing older means to me. I really don’t have enough paper to list all of my observations. We will save some for another time. There are plenty. There are also insights that we gain as we grow older.
Here goes …
The other day as a friend was mentioning someone she knew and describing said person to me, I said to the friend, “That name sounds familiar to me. I think I know her.” At that moment I had an epiphany. OF COURSE, the name sounds familiar to me! When you live to be my age, you’ve heard almost every name on the planet (yes, even some foreign).
You may not remember which Jane or Jerry this one is or anything about them, but you have defi-nitely heard that name! The longer you have lived, the more names you have, “heard before.” Brilliant thought, huh?
I’ve noticed that whereas when I was very young, I could tolerate all kinds of noises (TV, radio, etc.) and really know what is going on in all of those areas. That was when I could multi-task effi-ciently. Now, I can still multi-task very well. By that, I mean that I can forget what I’m doing while I’m doing it. Also, if the car radio is too loud, I can’t see where I’m going!
Bending and stooping. These are two areas of concern. Now if I drop something on the floor, I stare at it for a while and decide if I will ever need that object again. Right now, the only objects I have deemed to be valuable are maybe car keys or big money (bills, not quarters or small change). The small change, as with the other objects not on my list for pick up, are kicked just under the edge of the nearest piece of furniture.
I’m now designating a special “pick-up day” for all items dropped on the floor and dispatched un-der furniture. I retrieve my handy, dandy grabber and go to work. If I’m outside, then certain items may never be seen again.
When we get our age, the words “pick up” have entirely new meaning. I am beginning to find quite a collection on “pick-up” days. Old bottle caps, bobby pins, hair ties, some change and even medications. It’s beginning to be a treasure hunt. Although most of the stuff I pick up makes me realize I made the right decision.
I am now going to divulge a long- held secret about the “picking stuff up” segment above. I’ve never told a living soul and I hope you don’t look at me differently after I tell you this. There have been times when I have dropped stuff outside and I just can’t bend over one more time.
I may get in the house and, as I’m unloading my hands, I announce to whomever may be there (that “whomever” would usually be my husband),“Oh no! I think I dropped my favorite pen out-side by the car door!” My husband will volunteer to go retrieve whatever has been dropped. Just giving a possible scenario. I think only a bad person would do that.
My sweet husband does most of the cooking; however, I do cook on occasion. The thing is, now I ask myself two questions before I cook anything. How many ingredients and how many pans do I have to mess up?
I only cook recipes that have four ingredients, six tops. Definitely, not more than two pans. I’m a little more flexible if the pan count contains one microwavable bowl. So, for sure, not more than three pans counting a microwavable bowl. If the answers to those two questions do not meet the requirements, then it’s a no-go.
The other day I couldn’t find my glasses. I keep glasses in a couple of different spots, so I was a lit-tle baffled as to why I couldn’t find a pair. Guess what! I had not one but two pairs on my head!
I’m telling you, old age is loaded with pitfalls. Literally.
Anyway, I’m thankful we made it this far. Just remember to keep laughing because laughter is the best medicine.
Mary Alice Tillman is a Hernando County native. She and her husband, Billy, now live in Dunnellon. She is semi-retired from some 25 years as an assisted living administrator and now works three days a week as an assistant administrator in an assisted living facility. She can be reached at mtillman1947@gmail.com.
