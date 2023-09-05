So, hey, ya’ll, It’s the Dog Days of summer and I’m burning slap up, I’m sweating like a hog, it’s hotter than blue blazes, it’s hot as all get out, it must be 90 in the shade, hotter than Georgia asphalt! My mercy goodness! Lordy goodness it is for sure hot now!
The Dog Days of summer hit us hard this year. For people who just moved to the South, you probably never thought much about Dog Days, but I’m sure you are now aware of why they are called Dog Days and you will look forward to them every year beginning somewhere around July 3.
First and foremost, it is hot and if the heat doesn’t get you, the humidity will.
Why is it called Dog Days, you might ask? Historically, it is called that because it is when Sirius would appear in the sky just before the sun, near the end of July, marking the beginning of the hottest days of the year.
Did I mention it’s hot? In the south, we always thought it was called Dog Days because dogs do not hunt, some go crazy from the heat and for sure, they prefer to lie up on the porch or dig a cool hole in the yard to lie in.
Except, most dogs live in the air conditioning nowadays. When I was growing up, we didn’t have dogs in the house. (another story for another day). At any rate, they liked to laze around during those hot days.
Other signs of Dog Days: Mockingbirds do not sing. I know what you are thinking, but this is a fact. They are silent during the time that coincides with Dog Days. They are probably just too hot to sing.
Wounds do not heal during Dog Days. People are more prone to infections. Remember in the summer we used to get ground itch or impetigo. More common during Dog Days.
I remember the treatment for impetigo used to be that ugly purple medicine, I think it was called gentian violet. I like the color purple but not when it is running up and down your leg and points to ugly sores.
Some people have never heard of ground itch. Believe me, you would know if you had it. Your feet feel like they are going to itch off. Both of these skin plagues are mostly the results of playing in the hot summer dirt and going barefooted in the yard. People don’t go barefooted like they used to, so, we are pretty much safe from these dreaded skin diseases.
And then there’s antibiotics that we didn’t used to have. Oh, and kids never go outside to play or use their own imagination nowadays. That makes them safe from such.
People are told to stay away from bodies of water during Dog Days. All are thought to be poison. We do know that those hot days are when that horrible bacteria that enters the nose and travels to the brain is more prevalent. Mmmmm ... Maybe something to that “superstition.”
Can’t “work” your collards during dog days. It will kill them.
They say people get meaner during Dog Days. OK, I have to stop right here because I think I resemble that remark. I can get just downright irritable when I get too hot. I know that is hard to believe because ordinarily I’m as sweet as can be. However, should my air conditioner fail or I have to be in the hot sun working, Well, let’s just say I can throw a hissy fit with the best of them! As comedian L. Morgan would say, I feel like I’m being microwaved from within!” Anyway, you get the picture here.
Oh, don’t plan on catching a lot of fish either. I’ve been told the fish go deeper and are harder to catch this time of year.
In short, if your husband is short with you cause the fishing is bad, and you’re way past irritable cause you are hot, your kids have sores on their legs and your dog doesn’t wag his tail when you get home, then you might lay it all up to the Dog Days of summer. Be prepared next year 'cause they come around every year!
Oh, and I wouldn’t waste money on the lottery. Supposed to be bad luck this time of year. Just sayin.
Let’s all just keep laughing because "laughter is the best medicine."
Mary Alice Tillman is a Hernando County native. She and her husband, Billy, now live in Dunnellon. She is semi-retired from some 25 years as an assisted living administrator and now works three days a week as an assistant administrator in an assisted living facility. She can be reached at mtillman1947@gmail.com.
