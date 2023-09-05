So, hey, ya’ll, It’s the Dog Days of summer and I’m burning slap up, I’m sweating like a hog, it’s hotter than blue blazes, it’s hot as all get out, it must be 90 in the shade, hotter than Georgia asphalt! My mercy goodness! Lordy goodness it is for sure hot now!

The Dog Days of summer hit us hard this year. For people who just moved to the South, you probably never thought much about Dog Days, but I’m sure you are now aware of why they are called Dog Days and you will look forward to them every year beginning somewhere around July 3.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.