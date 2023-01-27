It’s been a while, so, today I thought we would talk about how important our hearing is. Of course, there is a vast difference between hearing and understanding.
I’m in no way making fun of or minimizing the loss of hearing we sometimes suffer. It can be debilitating and, at the very least, depressing. There are, however, some comical moments brought on by miscommunication.
Unfortunately, my husband suffers from the loss of his hearing. Yes, I do know about “selective hearing” and that is sometimes the case at our house I’m sure. Nevertheless, it is often a very real issue. I’m sure all of you spouses can relate.
Not hearing leaves us “out of the loop” in many conversations. I’m sure my children get tired of hearing me repeat every single thing that is said to Billy. I just don’t want him to miss anything or hear a conversation incorrectly. That can lead to a lot of misunderstandings. Hopefully, all who are hard of hearing are seeking help so they don’t miss a thing!
I have learned a few things about dealing with a spouse who is hard of hearing. For instance, most of us think that yelling really loud will help. Well, it has been my experience that this is not necessarily the case. Everyone else in the room and in the house next door and in the next town over can hear you but the hearing-impaired person cannot!
Yelling just makes you sound like a crazy person. The interesting thing about that is, the person you are talking to yells really loud to you because they think because he can’t hear, neither can you. So, you both sound like you are yelling at each other. (Well, you are, but not in a bad way).
The neighbors probably think you both need to go to counseling.
Please don’t ever try to whisper in a public place (especially church) to a hearing-impaired person. That could get really bad. I promise, if you try to whisper, the first thing that will happen is they will answer in a very loud voice, “What? You know I can’t hear you! What did he say?!”
Not good. Every head in church will swivel around to hear what you are talking about but the person you are talking about will never hear a word you said! Just saying, it could happen.
A miscommunication example a while back: My husband and I were walking out in the yard to get in our vehicle. I said, “Oh look! That beautiful German shepherd is back in our yard again!”
He said, “Yea, that tree really does break the wind!”
See how the entire conversation can, just like that, change to a completely different subject?
Recently, Lynn and Danny, (longtime friends from high school) had a little mishap due to miscommunication. It was one of those cold mornings recently and Lynn had to leave very early for some medical tests. Danny walked outside with her to see if there was any ice formed on the car windows/windshield.
He watched as Lynn got in the car and rolled the driver’s side window down (don’t think he saw that part) and turned on the windshield wipers. He asked if there was any ice to which Lynn replied something like, “It’s fine.”
The next thing she knew, Danny was coming down the driveway with the water hose and squirted it inside her open window. We think he must have heard something like “on mine.” Not sure we will ever really know for sure. It was definitely a cold morning for a good dousing with a water hose. (No one was harmed in the telling of that story.)
Miscommunication can often occur with the written word as well. The subject came up because we were talking about social media and how almost any misunderstanding can be derived from misplaced commas or lack of commas all together.
An example that is circulating now is the sentence ... Is it, “Let’s eat grandma!” or is it, “Let’s eat, grandma!”? As you can tell, the comma gives the entire subject a different slant.
The first statement makes it sound like they are all cannibalistic, whereas the second sentence means they just want to eat grandma’s cooking.
Actually, I would be pretty sure you weren’t going to eat your grandma. But, still.
Thank you, Mrs. Goodson, and all the other English teachers through the years.
Let’s all go to a hearing aid store and don’t forget our commas and exclamation points! If there are English teachers reading this, please don’t grade my paper.
Until next time, remember, laughter is the best medicine!
Mary Alice Tillman is a Hernando County native. She and her husband, Billy, now live in Dunnellon. She is semi-retired from some 25 years as an assisted living administrator and now works three days a week as an assistant administrator in an assisted living facility. She can be reached at mtillman1947@gmail.com.
