Or, maybe I need a refresher course? Let’s talk ...
When I was a single mom raising my two sons in Brooksville, we had a neighbor across the street who used to mow his grass at night using the lights on his garden tractor. He pretty much kept to himself.
I say all of this because I want you to know that I had no reason to dislike him. I’m sure he thought the woman across the street was more than odd and, possibly a little, as we say in the south, “touched.” And, he would have good reason to think that.
Why, you might ask? Well, I thought you might ask that question. It could be that he thought that because it is a fact or because ... wait for it ... I backed into his car three times.
There’s more. When his insurance man came out to survey damage, I backed into the insurance man’s car.
The last time I backed into his car, the poor man was in the hospital and the last thing he had said to his wife was, “Don’t park my car on the street out front or the woman across the street will back into it.”
She said that she was not going to tell him she parked it there. She would tell him that it happened at the mall while it was parked. Can you believe the poor woman thought it was her fault that I backed into their car?
When I hit the car for the third time, my sons, Rob and Randy, jumped out of the car and ran and hid under the bed. It took me some time to coax them out from under there.
But, I digress. The lesson I learned was to look really, really good before backing up (love back-up cameras. If only I would have had one then.) I think the only lesson the neighbors learned was to not park behind me. Also, they may have learned that their initial opinion of me was quite possibly correct.
There are certain tasks that I’ve learned to dislike immensely, but, I like the results.
I don’t like emptying the vacuum cleaner bags but the vacuum works much better with a clean bag.
I hate changing out or taking down the shower curtain. Hurts when I have to lift my arms above my head.
In general, I don’t like house work. It is required so often. For instance, we dust and the dust comes right back! What is the deal? Anyway, I like the results. I make my bed every day and feel like my house needs to be in order in case someone decides to “drop by?”
Really? How long since someone/anyone just “dropped by?” Hmm, Let me think. Maybe 30 years? Unless, of course, it would be family and they don’t figure into the equation enough to work so hard constantly. Even they call before dropping by.
I must say though, our beds have to be made. Our dishes have to be washed (OK, so maybe I use a lot of paper plates) and kitchen cleaned before going to bed. Now, all for a different reason. Now we say it’s because, what if we have to go to the hospital in the middle of the night?
Just saying. Also, now you might need a telemed visit. I canceled my last one because I couldn’t find a place suitable to sit for face time with my doctor. Now we have to worry about that. Think I will make a backdrop with a scene as if I were sitting by a gorgeous pool or beautiful mansion. Anyway, I’ve learned to be prepared. One never knows.
I’ve learned that there are some things I just have to do. For instance, I just have to smell the perfume samples in magazines. I don’t care how old the magazine is. I must smell the perfume sample page.
No, in case you are wondering, I do not put my nose on the actual magazine but I do keep sniffing until I can smell the smell. Those smells take me away for just a moment. I do get some questionable stares from others waiting in the doctor’s office with me. I refer you to paragraph one about being, “touched.” OK, maybe just a little weird.
I know we talk about this all the time. About the crazy ads for medications. I saw another one the other day that advertised a new medication for osteoporosis that helps prevent broken bones. The add touted the benefits.
It all sounded good until the last line. The last line was an important reminder that this medication may cause thigh fractures? Thigh fractures? Let me get this straight, the medicine that should stop broken bones may lead to a thigh fracture?
I think fracture and break are the same things? Whatever. The lesson here is to be sure and read the small print, read between the lines and listen until the end of the ad.
Just remember to keep laughing because, after all, laughter is the best medicine!
Mary Alice Tillman is a Hernando County native. She and her husband, Billy, now live in Dunnellon. She is semi-retired from some 25 years as an assisted living administrator and now works three days a week as an assistant administrator in an assisted living facility. She can be reached at mtillman1947@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.