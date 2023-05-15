I read startling statistics the other day.
Can you believe every 15 minutes someone turns 50? As of 2023, 1 in 6 Americans are over 65?
One might ask, what does this mean for me?
Well, since you asked ... I’m thinking everywhere we go, the overcrowded bathrooms are going to be even more crowded. What will that be like in the future what with our aging population and all?
Since I’m in that way-over-65 crowd, I feel compelled to talk about a subject that I think needs to be addressed, but, heretofore, we have been hesitant to talk about. Maybe because we did not realize until recently we would be spending so much time in the bathroom!
Let’s just face it, we do, and so we need to lay down some guidelines, (etiquette, if you will) for those frequent visits.
Really, before I plan any activity, I ask myself or others, “So, how far away are the bathrooms?” Likewise, as soon as I arrive at any building I scope out how close I will be to the nearest bathroom. Is it one stall or more?
Nowadays, going to the bathroom is a little more complicated. Most places still have the usual “Men” and “Women” signs. That seems pretty clear cut. It shouldn’t be too hard to choose the one you need from those two choices.
However, from here it can get a little more complicated. Along with these standard bathroom designations, now we have Men, Women, Companion, Family, Multi-Gender.
Now, I would suggest that as you scope out the bathroom/s location, you also pay close attention as to where your category of bathroom is located.
Tip: Do this before you are, shall we say, in a hurry. When you are in a hurry, that would not be the time to venture into unknown territory. Then it would be any old port in the storm, if you know what I mean? I try to stay with the more clear-cut designations. But that’s just me.
OK, so that’s settled. We have clearly established that there are more of us frequenting public restrooms than ever before. Whether it be church, malls, movies, work, stores, restaurants, opera houses (not so much ... just threw than one in to see if your were paying attention), and other places. This means that at any given time and in any given restroom we may run into someone we know. I think the time is right for us to address the social aspects associated with these occasions. Fortunately for you, I have some tips.
Here goes.
First of all, if you feel the need to speak to the person that you know, make sure the person to whom you are speaking is the person you think they are. Just know that, even though you think you recognize the shoes in the stall next to you, those shoes may mot belong to said individual.
News flash: People buy shoes every day that are identical to your best friend/family member’s shoes.
Once I talked to the shoes in the stall next to me for 15 minutes. I felt then was the time to give my best friend some advice.
As it turned out, I recognized the shoes, but my friend was not in them. The lady, whom I did not know, commented, as she left the stall, “Lady, I don’t know who the hyou are, but that was really good advice!”
I hid in the stall for a good 30 minutes hoping that lady had left the store before I returned to shopping.
Rule No. 1: No talking stall to stall unless you are spoken to first. If you are spoken to first, it is perfectly OK to ask the person to identify themselves. “Hey, Clara, is that you?” Once you have identified the talker, , then you must give full disclosure as to who you are, before going any further into the conversation. After all, they may be talking to shoes that look like their best friend’s.
I’m just sayin’ ... perhaps many broken friendships, jobs saved, embarrassment avoided, if only we would just follow this simple rule.
Rule No. 2: It is perfectly OK to speak to people in the “washing/drying” hand area. But, there it is advisable to stare into the mirror as you speak, rather than turn to face the person. Somehow, this seems to be more civilized.
Of course, if you have to hear the roar of that darn hand dryer, the part about looking in the mirror has to change to look at the person to whom you are addressing.
Side note: I’ve never completely dried my hands on one of those contraptions, have you?
Rule No. 3: There shall be no talking to a stall person while washing your hands. If you must speak to a stall person while washing your hands, it is better to wait until said person arrives at the “washing hands” are of the room. Likewise, the stall person should not address the “washing hands” person.
Then proceed as in Rule 2. After all, do you really know who might be in the other stalls?
Hmm. Maybe the FBI should consider infiltrating bathrooms? Wait, I think they already have.
Rule No. 4: It is perfectly OK to inform any person if they have a wardrobe malfunction. You know, like their entire skirt in the back tucked in their underwear. It is horrible to walk around an entire mall like that. It’s so embarrassing!
Uh, I mean, it would be embarrassing if it happened to me. OK, so I stayed out of a Belk’s store for an entire year for fear that I would be recognized as “that person.” It was indeed, a traumatic experience!
Rule No. 5: If you need toilet paper, forget about the other rules. It is OK to talk to anyone who will listen. It is advisable to forget about the “identifying yourself” part in this case.
Hope these simple rules will help you as you go through the restrooms of life!
Most of all, keep laughing because we all know that “laughter is the best medicine!”
Mary Alice Tillman is a Hernando County native. She and her husband, Billy, now live in Dunnellon. She is semi-retired from some 25 years as an assisted living administrator and now works three days a week as an assistant administrator in an assisted living facility. She can be reached at mtillman1947@gmail.com.
