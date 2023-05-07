2023 Nominee
Morgan Faust
Crystal River High School
Morgan Faust is one of only 24 students from the entire county that was selected for the Crystal River High School Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Honors Biomedical Science classes. She has earned her certification as a biotechnician assistant through Biotility and the University of Florida. Morgan has a strong desire to make her community better and demonstrates a high comfort level in leadership.
Morgan has the innate ability to successfully balance both her rigorous courses as well as extra-curricular activities all while serving her community with compassion. She has earned multiple achievements and awards such as PLTW Scholar, Sunshine State Scholar, was selected as a Girl’s State delegate and Teen Hall Representative. She always comes to school prepared with a positive attitude and has the ability to make everyone around her feel comfortable by displaying kindness.
Morgan has participated in many extracurricular activities such as Key Club, HOSA and student government – serving as executive vice president. She is also a peer mentor of the Link Crew, which helps freshman transition into a new school.
Further demonstrating Morgan’s maturity to successfully balance academics, athletics, extra-curricular activities, and commitment to her community, Morgan has donated over 620 community service hours at various local organizations throughout the community. One program she is particularly fond of is Citrus County Bessings which helps provide food for students that are in need. In addition to the countless things Morgan is involved in within school and the community, she also maintains a job in which she serves as a leader/administrator at her local church – designing lesson plans, overseeing summer camp activities, and meeting with students among other things.
After completion of high school, Morgan plans to join the United States Navy and the military reserves while attending college at the University of South Florida. She plans to study chemical engineering and would like to become a Navy Explosive Ordinance Disposal Officer.
