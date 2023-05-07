2023 Nominee
Alissa Ward
Lecanto High School
Alissa Ward is well respected among teachers, administrators and students. She illustrates good judgment and wonderful time management skills with self-confidence and independence. She is hard-working, good-natured, and respectful of others. She is known among her peers for her positive attitude and dedicated work ethic.
Alissa has an outstanding commitment to her classwork, helping her school and community and holding a job. She consistently demonstrates determination with a strong work ethic all while having a passion for learning how to become an effective leader.
Alissa has been a member of the Student Government Association for four years and took on the role of Executive Board Community Liaison officer. As an officer, Alissa is an excellent source of input and help when planning and implementing school and community projects throughout the year at monthly meetings. She is always coming up with new ideas and is willing to pitch in whenever needed. Last November, she helped coordinate a hygiene drive for local homeless veterans. In December, she organized a holiday stocking drive for a retirement home, a dragon boat festival for a local teacher’s organization, to name a few.
Alissa is an active member of clubs she isn’t even in. She attends every Quill and Scroll meeting to be with her friends and participate in community service projects. She wrote numerous letters to veterans and created cards for local nursing homes at Christmas time to ensure those groups knew they were loved and appreciated. With over 330 community service hours, it is apparent that Alissa loves being involved and giving back to the community in any way possible.
Alissa has been accepted to four colleges, including the University of Florida, and is currently awaiting a response from one more. Her plans are to study psychology at the University of Florida and possibly minor in criminology. Her ultimate goal is to find a career in behavioral research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.