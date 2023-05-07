2023 Winner
Brooke Sanders
Citrus High School
Brooke Sanders is ranked first in her class at Citrus High School. She has a weighted GPA of over 4.8 and will graduate with her AA degree and 54 dual-enrollment credit hours in addition to her AP Capstone diploma. Brooke holds herself to high standards of loyalty, integrity and truthfulness.
Brooke has an impressive resume. She has maintained honor roll status for her entire high school career, lettered in varsity basketball, received student of the month honors, AP Scholar Award, AP Capstone Certificate, Sunshine State Scholar, College of Central Florida Deans list, College of Central Florida Presidents Award, CHS Principals Award, Hall of Fame, Florida Athletic Association Athletic Award, qualified for Florida Bright Future, Florida Athletic Association All-Academic, and has received seven certifications with another anticipated this year.
Brooke does not take her education lightly. She is not taking it easy in her senior year of high school. She has an intense course load and is well on her way to fulfilling her post high school plans of earning a bachelor’s degree in biology and then her ultimate goal to attend medical school.
Brooke has logged over 200 hours in community service, volunteering in the ER with Hospital Corporations of America as well as Straight Up Sports – helping younger kids learn to play basketball. These hours don’t even include the hundreds of volunteer hours she gives to her church, assisting in local mission trips, Vacation Bible School and working in the nursery and elementary school programs.
After high school, Brooke plans to attend college to study biology and premed with the ultimate goal of becoming a physician. She has already been accepted into the University of Florida and is awaiting a response from Duke University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.