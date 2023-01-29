Providing full law enforcement services for all citizens of Citrus County and the incorporated cities of Crystal River and Inverness.
EMERGENCY
(Sheriff, Fire, Emergency Medical Services):
9-1-1
(Landline or cell)
NON-EMERGENCY:
352-249-2790
(Both operated 24 hours
a day, 7 days a week)
Administration/Main Office
1 Dr. Martin Luther
King, Jr. Ave.
Inverness, Florida 34450
352-726-4488
General Agency
Information/Switchboard
352-726-4488
Monday through Friday
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Emergency Operations
Center/Emergency
Management
3549 Saunders Way
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-249-2700
Community
Resource
Offices:
Crystal River Community Resource Office
123 NW U.S. 19
Crystal River, Florida 34428
352-795-4241
Ridge Area Community
Resource Office
4095 N. Lecanto Hwy.
Beverly Hills, Florida 34465
352-746-3484
Seniors vs.
Crime Project
Storefront
(Joint Project of the Sheriff’s Office and Florida Attorney General’s Office):
4093 N. Lecanto Hwy.
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
352-249-9139
Open: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday
9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
In order to best serve you--and give you our full attention--we require you to make an appointment by calling 352-249-9139.
If we are not available, leave a message and we will get back to you.
Sheriff’s Office Programs
and Services:
Animal Control
(Operated by the
Sheriff’s Office)
9-1-1 Emergency
352-249-2790
Non-Emergency
Animal Services Shelter
(Operated by Citrus County Government)
352-746-8400
Child Protective
Investigations
800-96-ABUSE
Citizens’ Academy
Information and Sign up
352-726-4488
Community Emergency Response Team (CERT)
352-249-2704
Crime Prevention
352-726-4488
Emergency Management Special Needs
352-249-2753
Explorer Program
Deputy Caroline Eichhorn
352-726-4488
Fingerprinting Services
Information Line
352-249-2700
(programs and services tab)
Neighborhood Watch/
Crime Watch
352-527-3701
Community Relations
Department
352-726-4488
Records Department
352-726-4488
School Resource Officers/
F.O.C.U.S. Program
Contact your School
Resource Deputy
352-726-4488
Sex Offender Information
Heather Ramos
352-249-2739
(sex offender information tab)
Teen Driver Challenge
Contact the School Resource Officer at the following:
Citrus High School
352-726-2241 Crystal River High School
352-795-4641
Lecanto High School
352-746-2334
Vacation Security Watch
(Free Service)
352-746-3484
(click on ‘How Do I’ tab)
Victim Advocates
352-726-4488
Volunteer Unit
352-527-3701
Crime Stoppers of Citrus County, Inc.
(Cash Rewards for
Anonymous Tips)
toll free: 1-888-ANY-TIPS
text: “Citrus + your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES)
Jessie’s Place/
Child Advocacy Center
352-270-8814
Other Important Phone Numbers:
Florida Abuse Hotline
1-800-96-ABUSE (2287)
Citrus County Detention Facility
(Operated by CoreCivic)
352-527-3332
Important State Websites:
State of Florida Official Homepage
Florida Department
of Law Enforcement
Florida Highway Patrol
Florida Division of
Emergency Management
