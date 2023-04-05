Do natural stones make your eyes light up and get you envisioning ways to include them in your landscape? Here are five sure-fire ideas for incorporating them into your space.
1. Create a trail. Flat stones, whether of varying sizes or straight cut, are perfect for creating paths that combine esthetics and function.
2. Build a low wall. Low walls break the monotony of your landscape while outlining specific zones like a garden or flower bed.
3. Install steps. Durable and elegant, stone steps give your entire landscape a touch of charm while making certain areas more accessible.
4. Add a decorative feature. Large stones can add a rustic look to a rock garden or flower bed. Crushed stone can also serve as a decorative mulch.
5. Grace your terrace. Complement your patio furniture with the warm aspect of natural stones. This improvement will make the perfect sitting area to spend a summer evening.
Do you see a major project on your horizon? Trust the know-how of a specialized landscaping contractor to help you bring it to life.
