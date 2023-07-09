Rapunzel, my 3-year-old calico, has begun bossing me around.
I admit to being a soft touch when it comes to her, even as her claws have unwittingly penetrated my skin. I just search for the iodine, a bandaid, and expect that is the price for not having her declawed.
After her vet tech trimmed her claws down to little nubs recently, my concerns about further injury have been halted, at least temporarily. But the bossing around part has started getting to me.
I want to explain to Rapunzel, "Punzi", that my life simply cannot revolve around her 24/7. But where would that get me? For the time being, her meows have become more insistent, more furtive if you will.
She lures me into my office where the trap has been set. I check her water, her dry food bowl, replenishing where necessary. But that is not what she really wants.
"Now, not later, for my brushing, Mom," her eyes plead, as she parades back and forth, almost seductively around the small room. "Are you expecting a tomcat to mosey on by?" I inquire. "No," her eyes answer. "I just want to feel good, look good. I see you checking yourself out in the mirror enough. Why would you be surprised that I expect equal time?"
I am dumbstruck. Can this really be happening? My cat is keeping count on how many times I look in my own mirror? Doesn't she get that I have hygiene to consider? Teeth brushing, makeup application, eyedrops? Now I am expected to explain myself to a cat?
Who's the boss here, anyway?
I'd best not answer that. To appease her, I reach for the little wire brush Punzi has come to love. She rolls on her back so I can reach her snowy white tummy. She doesn't purr like a normal cat, but her breathing suggests she is lapping my efforts up.
From side to side, she rotates her torso. "Missed a spot," she observes as I get ready to clean her fur from the brush and call time for now. "Just one more minute, Mom. Please?"
I concede to her pleading. She is so beautiful. And beyond the aesthetics, I realize her brushing keeps those fur balls at bay. But, seriously, three sessions this morning is a little much, wouldn't you say?
I have flowers to water, birds to feed. Ah, yes. And there’s the small matter of my own breakfast. "Ok, Punzi. I'm keeping count now. Maybe one more brushing later this afternoon. But, as for drinking water from bathroom sinks, I'm cutting you off from the master bathroom. The sink in the guest bathroom will have to suffice."
"But what about that full-length mirror," she counters. “Don't I get to sashay in front of that anymore? Shouldn't I be entitled to check out your handiwork?"
"Tell you what,” I finally cave. "You can have the master bathroom sink, long mirror, and all. I'm even prepared to throw in a towel for you to lie upon. After all, it appears that I’ve become a guest in my own home. I guess that means for my needs. the guest bathroom will have to do."
Punzi swishes her tail in agreement. "Plus, one more brushing toward evening," she has to add, "and with that condition met, I'm prepared to call it good."
Now I'm honestly ready to "throw in the towel."
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has worked as a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. A resident of Citrus County for 12 years, Lynne is now retired. Earlier this year she became a widow with the passing of her husband from Lewy Body Dementia. Lynne highly recommends pet ownership, with all its demands, as helpful therapy during the grieving process. She invites your comments at her email address: freelancejade@yahoo.com.
