One minute the sun is out. Next minute, I hear distant thunder. I have been fighting fatigue that is keeping me housebound today. Meanwhile, my car is stuffed to capacity with items to bring to a storage unit, and donations that I continue dropping off weekly at the Key Center.

I am finally finished with Peter's clothes, although I hung on to a favorite shirt I simply could not part with. I now walk into my master bedroom closet with few reminders there was ever a man in the house. I feel a mixture of relief and loss.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.