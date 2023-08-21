One minute the sun is out. Next minute, I hear distant thunder. I have been fighting fatigue that is keeping me housebound today. Meanwhile, my car is stuffed to capacity with items to bring to a storage unit, and donations that I continue dropping off weekly at the Key Center.
I am finally finished with Peter's clothes, although I hung on to a favorite shirt I simply could not part with. I now walk into my master bedroom closet with few reminders there was ever a man in the house. I feel a mixture of relief and loss.
Another walk around my home's interior still shouts Peter's name, from the vaulted living room ceiling to the roomy kitchen, where his master chef abilities were on full display throughout our time together. I open cupboards to an array of spices he would use judiciously in so many of his specialties.
Toward the end, with the progression of his Lewy Body Dementia full throttle, Peter could no longer taste what he attempted to make. Instead, he would offer up a spoon for my opinion. These were our closest times. Making meals together and combining our culinary skills.
Peter had me by a mile in this department, but we were never competitive about anything. I would compliment him as was his due, but he loved my tried-and-true tuna casserole.
Now I admit to struggling with my motivation to make anything. I know I need to get past this, and in time, I will. But then I look at the calendar and remind myself it hasn't even been six months since he passed away.
I find that a curious expression every time I use it-- "passed away," as if he evaporated into thin air or is simply not here any longer. Except for me, I feel him everywhere. Even as I donate the last of his clothes, I will encounter a shoe horn he was so accustomed to using, or his cologne in the bathroom medicine cabinet. I have tossed out many of these items, but each time, I feel a tug at my heart strings.
And so, I continue to feel his presence even as the words "passed away" solidify his absence. Peter will never be gone from my heart. And I might just hang on to his cologne to spray in my bed sheets. Mine to snuggle into, whenever I choose.
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has been a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. As she nears the six-month benchmark since her husband’s passing away from Lewy Body Dementia, Lynne is grateful for her friends and the support she has received from the community. She continues to live one day at a time. Lynne invites your comments at her email address: freelancejade@yahoo.com.
