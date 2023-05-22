Good comes from bad just as surely as bad comes from good. There is no rhyme or reason to some things. We can scratch our heads until our scalps hurt trying to understand the "why" of it all. But in the final analysis, all we will end up with are sore heads, tired fingers and utter frustration.
Psychologists, psychiatrists, professionals of every ilk, from Freud to Ann Landers have proposed their theories. Nature versus nurture. But the very best upbringing can still yield a delinquent, while utter neglect is equally capable of producing a person possessing the highest moral standards.
That's why my personal perspective about living is that life is a crapshoot. That being said, I do believe God determines outcomes. But as for why the best efforts at anything, from raising children to cramming for an exam, can be doomed from the start, only God can answer that one.
Should it in any way interfere with me doing my best? Not if I am prepared to "Let go and let God" and subscribe to another AA slogan: "I am responsible for the effort, not the outcome."
Now we are faced with the timing of it all. We want what we want when we want it. At least I do. But the world doesn't always march to my beat. The cogs in the wheel of life can often be encumbrances. How many times do we hear "Let me get you over to an agent who can help you" only to wait, and then end up needing to ask for a supervisor.
My latest "reaching out" experience involved cable TV. I had not had my LG TV on for some days after my husband, Peter's passing. One evening I decided to turn it on to see what the world was up to. Or was there even a world left to get reacquainted with?
But that became a lesser concern after I turned the set on. The picture that appeared on my screen had been reduced to a small square in the upper right hand corner.
It was evening. I was weary. All I had wanted to do was kick back for a few minutes and escape. Just for a moment. Instead I was faced with the daunting task of calling my cable provider. Which I ended up doing, only to be misled by an agent telling me it was an outside issue being worked on by a crew as we spoke.
When I woke up the next morning, I was reassured, my TV screen would be back to its normal self, even as I felt myself on the lowest rung on this scale.
Except that was not what happened. Despite the many reassurances offered the previous evening, when I hit the power button on my remote, my screen display was identical to what it had been the night before. It was still on the blink. Now I could feel my Irish temper beginning to simmer.
Again, I made my call, only to learn this time that there had been no area outage the night before. This technical conundrum was mine alone. Another hour of back and forth finally yielded success.
But at this point, I had lost my interest in any TV viewing. Too many other cogs in the wheel of my life were demanding my attention. So I postponed my attempts at diversion and began methodically addressing all that one must address when a loved one dies.
And for the record, I'm still at it. But at least now I can take a break and watch what I want when I want. Until an area outage actually does occur.
But that's the thing. Those things over which we have no control will happen. Bad can follow good. Back to the crapshoot.
Somehow though, through all of life's many challenges, we must salvage appreciation when good things do occur. Become even more grateful for those occasional moments of serenity when things almost magically fall into place. They are no accident.
My faith tells me they are the hand of God, lifting us up when we find ourselves in dire need. Those moments are what keep me going. When they happen is not my call. I know I am undeserving, and it is only through God's grace that I get to be the recipient of pleasing results every so often.
Just enough to keep my hopes alive and my expectations in check. I might choose the channels, but God alone controls the reception. He sees the big picture, and for now, I can too!
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has been a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. A resident of Citrus County for 12 years, Lynne is now retired. She only recently lost her husband to Lewy Body Dementia. Lynne invites your comments at her email address: freelancejade@yahoo.com.
