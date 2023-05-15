Even when we are together, we are alone. I realize this more now, as I reverse time and recognize how, despite my years of “marital bliss,” I was always myself.
I mentioned this often to my now deceased husband. “We love each other because we are true to ourselves,” I can still recall saying. “We can merge our interests, our assets, even our idiosyncrasies, but being in love begins and ends with loving ourselves.” Or words to that effect.
Once removed from my married life due to my husband’s passing, I am regaining my relationship with me. It is not egocentric but an expansion of Peter’s influence over me. Over the course of our relationship, I developed an appreciation for the arts from an insider’s perspective.
Peter would immerse himself in whatever play he was directing, then, unexpectedly, provide me with a glimpse into its behind-the-scenes intricacies. Now, back to my solitary life, I have continued to hear his voice explaining how a certain technique created a visual effect. Peter possessed a magician’s touch when it came to any theatrical presentation.
But my own voice is emerging too, louder and stronger, as I recall music festivals, family vacations and holidays. I am enjoying my reflections, almost as if Peter were still physically here. He is not, of course. But I return to my initial contention.
I never lost myself throughout my marriage. I stayed true to me which I believe now is why in many ways, despite my loss, I am ever so slowly, re-valuing myself and my own company. I have picked up the thread and am sewing a more expansive existence, enriched by my marriage, and fertilized by my own unique life experiences.
We all have these. We are alone, together. We share, but we are each individually experiencing life. Despite how hard we try, we cannot imprint ourselves on one another. We can only empathize as our experiences allow.
I can clearly recall one area where Peter and I could, never the twain, meet. I grew up with a love of sports, born of my own parents: baseball, golf, horse racing, always dominated our TV viewing. Peter did not have this same background and only golf ever really interested him.
Despite my attempts to entice him with the Super Bowl and World Series, he simply lacked my passion. “Vive la difference,” I finally concluded, as I recognized the futility of my efforts, while I remained true to myself by continuing to root for my teams. And, to this day, I am a diehard Buffalo Bills fan.
Now my aloneness is finally settling in, absent the initial shock of being without Peter.
But I can summon his voice, even as I hear my own, whenever I please.
And I would like to believe that our compatibility, through the gift of my memories, is destined to continue.
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has worked as a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. Now retired, Lynne has been a resident of Citrus County for 12 years. She recently lost her husband to Lewy Body Dementia. Lynne invites your comments at: freelancejade@yahoo.com.
