We have reached that time of year when finally, our hopes are satisfied. We have dreamt of better days, of an end to our doubts, of some sense of certainty and security.
Whatever your beliefs, the coming days offer us respite from calamity. For Christians, Easter represents renewed hope. There is life after death. We can emerge from our fears into the light once more.
I tap into my own life experience when I contemplate the never-ending cycle of living. I long for things to occur on a constantly improving continuum, but life has never granted my wish. Instead, it has been a series of hurdles I have had to con-front, then attempt to tackle.
As I have aged, more of those closest to me have suc-cumbed to death - my parents, my brother, my sister from ALS four years ago, and now, most recently, my husband, Peter, from a four-year battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
I am left alone - a widow, with only my faith to keep me afloat. From my earliest years, thankfully, I have been blessed with faith, believing in something I will never fully comprehend, yet seeing signs everywhere of resurrection and redemption.
My own sobriety of over 28 years is a miracle in and of itself. No outside intervention but God's voice consoling me and encouraging me to get help. My ears were open to his voice, I followed his advice, and here I am, close to three decades later, knowing, full well, but for the grace of God, I would not be alive today.
Living in gratitude is the only way, day by day. During my darkest moments, my faith buoys me. There is hope. There is a plan. I don't need to know it all, or be a "know it all." I simply need to know God loves me as he loves all of us. I may feel alone, but God is with me now, in my grief, even as he was with me that November morning, 28 years ago. His resurrection is a concrete sign there is life after death.
As I stand at my husband's graveside, I am comforted that Peter is finally free from the anxiety and worries which plagued him during his illness. He knows how much I miss him and feel his absence daily. But in a strange way, I also feel his presence. That is the hand of God allowing my memories to flood back in the blossoms of nature itself.
The signs of rebirth are all around us. We simply have to open our eyes and absorb the detail. I see faith in much the same way. I have heard detractors call it a crutch. If so, I'll take two please. For I know my life would be meaningless without it. My limbs are, quite simply, not that strong.
Acknowledging our needs and praying to the heavens for guidance is hardly an act of cowardice. I call it courage. Faith has given me this and I would wish it for everyone. To embrace the words, "To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven." Gratitude for the renewal of hope our faith bestows upon us, especially during this new season.
If we could use a visual reminder of God's benevolence, a nature walk among the sprouting of new life might do us all the world of good right about now. Not to be forgotten, we extend prayers to those left homeless and bereft from recent tornadoes, floods and acts of senseless violence. God will see them through the storm as surely as their faith sustains them. That is the promise Easter fulfills for all of us.
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has worked as a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. Now retired, Lynne has been a resident of Citrus County for 12 years. She only recently lost her husband to Lewy Body Dementia. Lynne invites your comments at her email address: freelancejade@yahoo.com.
