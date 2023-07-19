Knights donate to Deputy Andy Lahera

Pictured presenting the check to Sheriff Prendergast, from left are: Mark Komenda, financial secretary; Nick Russo, past grand knight; Bob Adams, community director; Joseph McEvoy, grand knight; the Rev. Fr. Glenn Diaz, pastor of St. Thomas; Sheriff Mike Prendergast; Ken Burnett, past grand knight; and Martin Faulmino, past grand knight.

 Special to the Chronicle

The Saint Thomas the Apostle Knights of Columbus Council 15154 donated $1,000 to the fund for Deputy Andy Lahera at their June membership meeting.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

After the motion passed, the hat was passed and another $200 was given to Sheriff Mike Prendergast to add to the donation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.