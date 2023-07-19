Knights donate to Deputy Andy Lahera

The Saint Thomas the Apostle Knights of Columbus Council 15154 donated $1,000 to the fund for Deputy Andy Lahera at their June membership meeting.
After the motion passed, the hat was passed and another $200 was given to Sheriff Mike Prendergast to add to the donation.
